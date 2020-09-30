Get over £100 worth of free accessories

Until 21st October, all UK customers who buy the new Nokia 8.3 5G will receive £109 worth of accessories for free.

The accessories on offer include a phone stand and grip, a clear case and the Nokia Power Earbuds.

If that wasn't enough, all customers also get six months free of Google One, a subscription service that offers expanded cloud storage.

Do keep your receipt, though, because you will need it to claim your freebies, along with your phone's IMEI number.

The claims form opens from 6th October and you do have to be on the ball as you only have 14 days to claim the accessories once you've purchased the phone.

But what about the phone itself? The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad camera set-up including a 64MP camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide and 2MP Macro lens.

It has a huge 6.81-inch HDR display. 64GB storage and a battery life that should last up to two days.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available to pre-order now at Amazon and O2, and will be shipped from 8th October.

If you're looking to save a bit of cash, checking out round-ups of the best SIM-only deals and mobile phone deals is always a good start.

Keep an eye on our 2020 new phone releases page for all the latest phones, news and updates.