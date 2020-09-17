Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday
Best offers from Three, EE, iD and more...
In the days of constant upgrades, phone bundles, and iPhone launch events, the good old SIM-only contract tends to get forgotten in the Black Friday sales promotions.
Well, the SIM is forgotten no more – for those of you just after some monthly minutes and data, we’ve got the very best deals around for the clever little computer chips.
It really is an exciting time to upgrade your SIM with the widespread launch of 5G this year – though for the unconvinced we’ve got discounts below to suit everyone, from all-you-can-eat 5G data to a lean 1GB 4G-only SIM.
You will, of course, need a mobile to go with your snazzy new SIM, so luckily we have a guide to the very best phone deals ahead of Black Friday, as well explainers for the iPhone 12 and other upcoming new phones.
Three SIM-only deals
Three are currently doing a great deal on their Unlimited data SIM. Get a 5G ready SIM with unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The best part? The first 6 months are half price – so you’re only paying £11 a month for unlimited data.
For those who prefer not to be tied down, the 6 months half price deal also applies to their £26 a month unlimited data sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan also has six months half price (so £6 a month at first).
It’s not quite unlimited, but you can get a whopping 100GB data for £18 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.
For those who find 8GB data to be plenty, that is available for £9 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.
You can also get up to £40 cash when you refer a friend to a SIM-only deal.
VOXI SIM-only deals
The great thing about VOXI is that all their plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ – so you can browse social media apps without using data. They’re also not tied to a contract – so you cancel anytime.
VOXI has a choice of data options all the way up to unlimited, but their best value deal is currently 12GB data for £10 a month. It also comes with unlimited calls and texts and free European roaming.
iD SIM-only deals
iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts – so at the end of each month you can change your data allowance, or cancel altogether with no consequences. All their plans come with unlimited minutes and texts, roaming, and data rollover:
- Get 9GB data for £9 a month
- Get 20GB data for £13 a month
- Get 50GB data for £15 a month
- Get unlimited data for £18 a month
NHS workers can also upgrade to unlimited minutes, texts, and calls for free.
Smarty SIM-only deals
Smarty also offers monthly rolling contracts, with no credit checks and unlimited minutes and texts:
They also have plans which give money back for unused data:
- Get 1GB for £6 a month and up to £1 back each month
- Get 2GB for £7 a month and up to £2 back a month
- Get £3GB for £8 a month and up to £3 back a month
EE SIM-only deals
EE has the fastest 4G network in the UK as well as the widest coverage – so you may well want to consider these plans for some super-speedy data deals. Their 5G contracts also come with a Smart Benefit, meaning you can choose between freebies such as an Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Britbox, or BT Sport Ultimate subscriptions:
- Get 100GB for £20 a month for 24 months
- Get 200GB for £23 a month for 24 months
- Get 60GB 5G data for £26 a month for 24 months
- Get 100GB 5G data for £29 a month for 24 months
- Get 200GB 5G data for £33 a month for 24 months
- Get Unlimited 5G data for £37 a month for 24 months
See what EE are planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday 2020 deals page.
Virgin SIM-only deals
All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging.
- Get 8GB data for £9 a month for 12 months
- Get 20GB data for £12 a month for 12 months
- Get unlimited data for £23 a month for 12 months (Virgin TV and broadband customers only)
- Get 32GB data for £12 for 24 months
- Get unlimited data for £20 a month for 24 months (Virgin TV and broadband customers only)
If you have Virgin TV or broadband you can take advantage of the Family Plan, meaning you’ll receive discounts if you have two or more Sims with Virgin.
