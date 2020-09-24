New Nokia 3.4 release date, price, spec and pre-order

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that traditional phone launches have had to be scrapped in favour of virtual announcements – and few have been as explosive as Nokia’s Bond-themed livestream.

Advertisement

As well as announcing that Nokia mobiles would be appearing in the upcoming No Time To Die, the veteran phone company also took the time to announce two new smartphones – the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4.

Despite being budget mobiles, both handsets still offer solid specs for their price point – we’ve broken down the more powerful Nokia 3.4 below. Read on for a smartphone fit for a secret agent…

If you’re after a mobile right now, you can check out our best phone deals and best sim-only deals.

When is the Nokia 3.4 released?

Nokia’s latest affordable smartphone is scheduled for October 2020, with a specific release date yet to be announced.

How much will the Nokia 3.4 cost?

Nokia is going super affordable with this offering – the 3.4 will cost £129 in the UK, a fraction of the price of most smartphones.

Nokia 3.4 specs

Nokia 3.4 storage

Nokia 3.4 purchasers can choose between 32GB or 64GB of storage – an impressive feat considering the far more expensive iPhone 11 starts at 64GB of storage. The 3.4 also supports expandable storage through microSD cards up to 512GB.

Nokia 3.4 camera

Nokia is always pushing the limits with its cameras, and despite being a budget model the Nokia 3.4 has not been neglected. The 3.4 comes with a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also an 8MP selfie camera nicely housed in a tidy hole-punch notch in the top-right corner.

The camera software will come with a dedicated night mode, and the ability to edit background blur in portrait mode.

Nokia 3.4 processor

This will be the first Nokia powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset – far from the fastest processor out there, but with more than enough oomph to power a phone of these specs, and is said to provide a 70% performance increase over the Nokia 3.2.

Nokia also makes the choice of allowing you to choose how much RAM you would like – either 3GB or 4GB.

Nokia 3.4 5G capability

Sadly the Nokia 3.4 will not support 5G, which is not much of a surprise given the low price. The Nokia 8.3 will instead be Nokia’s first 5G phone.

Nokia 3.4 screen size

The Nokia 3.4 will have a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The display will have a maximum brightness of 400 nits, which we assume is pretty bright.

Nokia 3.4 colours

Nokia has gone for a rather unconventional colour naming option – you can choose from Fjord (blue), Dusk (purple), or Charcoal (black).

Nokia 3.4 connectivity

As with most Android phones, the Nokia 9.3 will charge via USB-C. It also makes the now rare move of having a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports NFC contactless payments.

What about the Nokia 2.4?

Nokia also announced the lower-spec Nokia 2.4 during the live stream, which comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a choice between 32GB or 64GB storage, and a 13MP rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor. However, it has a bigger screen than the 3.4 at 6.5inches – and most importantly, is cheaper at a seriously impressive £99.

Can I pre-order the Nokia 3.4?

Not yet – expect pre-orders nearer the release in October 2020.

Black Friday will be a great time to get a deal on upcoming phones such as the Nokia 3.4.

Advertisement

Visit the Technology hub for more mobile and tech news.