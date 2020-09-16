Best mobile phone deals and contracts ahead of Black Friday 2020
Keep in contact with the best mobile phone deals from EE, Vodafone and more.
With so many retailers and networks out there, it can often be pretty difficult to know whether you are getting a decent deal on your mobile phone contract or not.
And although upcoming shopping events like Black Friday cause falling prices across the mobile phone sector, it can still be a challenge to decipher a genuine bargain.
Below, we’ve done our best to find the mobile phone deals and contracts that are worth your time (and money) to ensure you don’t have to wait for the discounts.
For those of us who can’t wait until November, here are the best mobile phone deals and contracts available right now.
Best EE deals
EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment include a £300 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB when you swap in a working Samsung phone (does specify models) and no upfront costs. Alternatively, you can get a free ASUS Chromebook or 43-inch Toshiba TV when you buy a Google Pixel 4 or OPPO A74.
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for £59 a month (save £194)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £73 a month (save £300 when you swap in eligible Samsung phone)
- Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB for £35 a month (save £96)
- Buy OPPO A74 128GB for £19 a month (save £68)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for £49 a month (includes free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB for £43 a month (includes free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 for £37 a month (save £384)
- Buy iPhone 7 for £21 a month (save £242)
EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.
Best Vodafone deals
Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and OPPO all have models that benefit from the deal.
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB for £30 a month (includes 48GB of extra data)
- Pre-order Google Pixel 4A 128GB for £24.99 a month (with free £50 Currys gift card)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £63 a month
- Buy Huawei Y5p 32GB for £17 a month
Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees:
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB for £34 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £50 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for £63 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB for £67 a month
Best iD Mobile deals
Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile are a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £34.99 a month
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB for £28.99 a month
- Buy Huawei P30 Lite 128Gb for £14.99 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 128Gb for £23.99 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB for £24.99 a month
Best Three deals
Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G 256GB for £51 a month (claim four months free YouTube Premium)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB for £20 a month (claim six months free Spotify Premium)
- Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB for £37 a month (save £348)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £78 a month (6 months half price – so £39)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for £36 a month (6 months half price – so £18)
- Buy Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 256GB for £42 a month (6 months half price – so £21)
Best Virgin deals
All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes, and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract, and a saving of £180 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan.
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods Pro for £39 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 for £32 a month (get AirPods Pro for an extra £2 a month)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for £37 a month (claim a free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy OPPO Find X2 Lite for £19 a month (includes free Google Nest Mini)
- Buy iPhone 11 with Apple Watch from £37 a month
- Buy Huawei P40 Pro 5G from £30 a month (free screen repair)
Best 02 deals
O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max for £56.31 a month (includes six months free Disney+ and a one-year Apple TV+ subscription)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for £55.50 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for £61.95 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy iPhone 11 for £48.51 a month (Get £80 off the 256GB model with the code IPHONE1180OFF
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 for £24.87 a month (includes sic months free Disney+)
