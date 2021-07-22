New OnePlus Nord 2 5G promises big camera and battery upgrades without the price tag

OnePlus has made a name for itself by delivering flagship devices without the usual price tags of the big name brands like Apple and Samsung.

In a OnePlus Nord: Part Deux launch event today (Thursday 22nd July), the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was revealed with the promise that the brand would deliver a “fast and smooth experience no matter the price point”.

OnePlus have done their best to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Oppo Find X3 Pro, with features like a triple-camera set-up, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and an “all-day” battery life.

The brand isn’t hanging around either, as the new smartphone will be available from the 28th of July. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, including detailed specs, pricing and that all-important release date.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: top specs

Screen: 6.43-inch AMOLED display

6.43-inch AMOLED display Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset Camera: 50MP AI triple camera with Sony IMX766 flagship sensor

50MP AI triple camera with Sony IMX766 flagship sensor Refresh Rate: 90Hz refresh rate

90Hz refresh rate Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G release date

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be officially released on 28th July 2021.

Despite us only being six months into 2021, this is the third smartphone release we’ve seen from OnePlus this year. Joining the OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G could be described as the mid-range offering from the brand.

How much does the OnePlus Nord 2 5G cost?

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for £399.

As expected, it is a little more pricey than the affordable OnePlus Nord CE at £299 but a good degree cheaper than the OnePlus 9 (£579).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specs: what does the smartphone look like?

There are two colour options available in the UK; Gray Sierra (grey matte finish) and Blue Haze. OnePlus boast that the former is also both fingerprint- and smudge-resistant. In India only, there will also be a green PU leather finish on offer.

As you can tell from the smartphone’s name, the flagship device is also 5G ready.

OnePlus Nord 2 camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 50MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 flagship sensor. This Sony sensor is the same one found in the OnePlus 9 series and means the smartphone should be capable of shooting 4K video.

OnePlus have upgraded its night mode, too. The Nightscape mode found in the original OnePlus Nord is now “Nightscape Ultra” in the Nord 2 5G. There is also an accompanying Night Portrait mode that adjusts blur and uneven skin tone to increase the vibrancy of colour in the photos.

In the front left corner, you will find the small pinhole front camera. It has a Sony IMX615 sensor with 32MP. In line with what the original OnePlus Nord offered, it remains the highest MP count of any OnePlus front camera.

Featuring “Dual View Video”, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also simultaneously film using the front and back cameras to give you a split-screen view.

OnePlus Nord 2 battery life

Inside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, you will find a 4500mAh dual-cell battery that the brand promises will provide “one day power in 15 minutes”.

The smartphone features fast charging capabilities in the form of “Warp Charge 65”, an upgrade from the “Warp Charge 30” in the original Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 design

Like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G also has a 6.43-inch display.

The back of the phone is made from dual-layer 3D AG Glass with a small curve at the edges. OnePlus promise that this should make the phone feel thinner “and more ergonomic in your hand”.

