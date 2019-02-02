Netflix shared the animation on its See What's Next Twitter account – which often announces news and updates for the streaming service – stating that the new addition "shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful".

Netflix has enjoyed a successful start to 2019, debuting its hit Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield series Sex Education – which has already been rewarded with a second season.

The service's film Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, has become their first Oscars frontrunner – with ten nominations, it is in the mix to pick up the coveted Best Picture prize at the ceremony on Sunday 24th February.