Netflix reveals new animation to play in front of original content
The reworked logo will air at the start of all the streaming giant's in-house programming
Netflix has debuted a brand new animation that will play in front of all its original content.
Viewers using the service from 1st February to watch programmes made by the streaming giant will have noticed a new clip airing on their screens before content plays, using a selection of the platform's original titles.
Netflix shared the animation on its See What's Next Twitter account – which often announces news and updates for the streaming service – stating that the new addition "shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful".
Netflix has enjoyed a successful start to 2019, debuting its hit Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield series Sex Education – which has already been rewarded with a second season.
The service's film Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, has become their first Oscars frontrunner – with ten nominations, it is in the mix to pick up the coveted Best Picture prize at the ceremony on Sunday 24th February.