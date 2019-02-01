Sex Education gets a second series

A second season of Sex Education has been confirmed by Netflix.

The teen comedy series, which starred Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, was a huge success when it first landed in January, following the adventures of socially awkward virgin Otis as he starts dishing out sex advice to his insatiable classmates.

Such a success was the hit show that Netflix says over 40 million households worldwide watched it within the first four weeks of release.

Production on season two is set to begin in spring 2018, with Butterfield and Anderson to reprise their roles.

Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs) and Connor Swindells (Adam Groff) are also billed to return to the comedy.

Series creator Laurie Nunn said of the recommission, “The reception to series one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President of Netflix’s Original Content, added, “Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humour in Sex Education.”

The first season of Sex Education has received critical acclaim for its depiction of the trials and tribulations of being a teenager, exploring difficult and challenging themes such as identity, love and sexuality from a fresh and relatable perspective.

While casting a motley crew of mostly unknown British actors, the show has a distinctly international feel; set in Americanised Moordale High, the teens don Letterman jackets and play American football.

It may be this unique blend of British and American styles which has resulted in the show’s appeal to viewers both sides of the Atlantic.

“I’ve always been really influenced by American film and TV shows; they played a really big part in my own teenage years, so that was always something I wanted to come back to,” Nunn explained to RadioTimes.com.

“It’s definitely set in Britain, but we’ve made a very conscious choice to have that American, throw-back nostalgia, John Hughes feel to it.”

Taylor added, “It was stylistically a deliberate choice early on that we dislocated it from geographically knowing exactly where it was. Mid-Atlantic, American influence, but British ingredients.”

The first season of Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now