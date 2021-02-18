Microsoft Surface Duo finally lands in the UK today – and is available to order now

Whether they be long-delayed blockbusters or well-deserved holidays, it feels like we’ve all been waiting an especially long time for a lot of things lately. But there’s good news for technology fans who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Microsoft Surface Duo in the UK – it finally launches today.

Microsoft’s half-phone, half-tablet was first announced by the tech giant back in 2019. An exciting deep-dive video was released in a press briefing last summer, before the Duo was launched in the US market in September 2020. Five months later, it’s now finally available to order in the UK – and we can confirm it comes at quite the cost: a substantial £1,349.

Microsoft Surface Duo: price and what to expect

That price tag might make you wince, but when compared with two similar foldout handsets that were released last year, it’s actually the most affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 handset is currently £1,499.24 at Amazon, while the Huawei Mate X costs £1,599.99 at the Huawei UK store. The Surface Duo differs from these two handsets in that its two 5.6-inch screens don’t just come together to form a larger, tablet-sized image – and they can be used separately, in a dual-screen setup.

Historically, Microsoft has had pretty limited success in the phones market, and it’s unlikely to be the first brand name you would associate with handset innovation. But the new setup that the Duo offers might just revolutionise the way we process information on hand-held screens. Being able to operate across two screens is something most people only do while sitting at a desk. But this new foldable format brings a multi-tasking down to a whole new and intimate scale – quite literally in the palms of your hands.

There are a number of apps that are already optimised to work across the Duo’s dual-screen set, including Amazon Kindle, Google Maps and, of course, several Microsoft programmes, including the Office suite. And although it’s not installed on devices right now, the Surface Duo is ready to receive the eagerly awaited Android 11 OS update that’s due later this year.

You’ll be able to pick up the Duo at Currys PC World – we haven’t yet seen any contracts offered by the major networks. But if we do spot any great deals on the Microsoft Surface Duo, we’ll be sure to let you know. To stay up-to-date with all the latest deals on phones and other tech, make sure you sign up for the RadioTimes.com deals newsletter below.

