Can I cancel Disney+ anytime?

It’s finally here – after months of seething with jealousy at our American cousins, UK fans can finally finish The Clone Wars and stream The Simpsons for the first time thanks to Disney Plus.

Advertisement

However, if you’re still unsure, have gotten confused by yearly subscription options or just want to binge The Mandalorian, then have no fear – it’s nice and simple to sign up and stop using the platform when you want to. Cancelling your subscription takes a little more than a Thanos snap, but we have a breakdown by device.

If you haven’t signed up yet then you can sign up for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year.

Here’s the go-to guide to cancel Disney Plus.

Can I cancel Disney Plus anytime?

Yes – just like other streaming services you can cancel Disney Plus anytime.

If you’re paying monthly and cancel, you can carry on using Disney Plus until your next scheduled payment date – at which point you will not be recharged and your subscription will end.

However, if you’ve paid for an entire year and cancel you will still be subscribed for the rest of your allotted time – you simply won’t be charged for another year on your renewal date.

Of course, if you cancel before your free seven-day trial ends, you won’t be charged at all.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

How do I cancel Disney Plus?

If you somehow get bored of Disney’s vast back catalogue, then thankfully it is nice and simple to cancel – though this will vary slightly by the device.

Web Browser

The easiest way to cancel Disney Plus is to log in to the website on your browser – which you can do regardless of what device you usually stream on.

Once signed in, hover on your profile in the top right corner. This will bring up a menu – click on Account. Under the subscription tab, click on Payment Details. There will be a handy Cancel Subscription button to click on. Disney will try and change your mind – simply click Complete Cancellation to carry on. You will then have to provide a reason why you’re leaving – which unfortunately you can’t skip.

That’s it, you’ve cancelled – but make sure you get the e-mail confirmation from Disney just to be sure.

Mobile App

If you have the app on your phone, this may well be the quickest way to cancel and is very similar:

Once you’ve booted up the app and signed in, click on your profile icon in the bottom right. Press Account. Under the subscription banner, press Billing Details. This will then redirect you to the website where you will have to log in again. The rest of the process is the same as cancelling on a web browser – click Cancel Subscription. Click Complete Cancellation if you haven’t changed your mind. Type in a reason why you’re leaving – and you’re done.

Again, make sure you get the cancellation email from Disney.

Before you decide to cancel, make sure to check out our best movies on Disney Plus guide or best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight – take a look at the TV guide.