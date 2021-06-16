Zelda Game and Watch release date: pre-orders, trailer and latest news

The Legend of Zelda is getting Nintendo’s patented Game & Watch treatment, with a trio of classic games being made available on a charming retro timepiece.

Nintendo put on quite the show for E3 2021 and while there were things we wish we had been told about – like the Nintendo Switch Pro, for example – there were more than enough exciting details to keep us talking for some time.

One of those exciting things was a trip back to the classic Zelda days, but this time, instead of playing it on a console, you will be able to play it in on watch – something our childhood selves would find quite amazing. It’s a similar thing to what Nintendo did with Super Mario Bros last year and that obviously did well enough to warrant another go.

For all we know about this new way to play Zelda, including when you can strap the game to your wrist, keep reading!

When is the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda release date?

There’s only a few months to wait. To mark the 35th Zelda anniversary, the game will be released on 12th November 2021. Just in time to be added to many a Christmas wish list, we imagine (it will almost certainly be on ours).

Can I pre-order Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda?

Not just yet! The game has only just been announced and pre-orders are not currently live but they should be any day now. We’ll update you as soon as they do but in the meantime, if you want to play some Mario on the watch device then you can pick that up at Amazon and Game.

What games are on Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda?

There are three classic Zelda games included and they are:

Legend of Zelda from the NES.

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link from 1987.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which was originally released on the Gameboy.

Not a bad little bundle of games!

Is there a trailer for Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda?

There is, and if you want to get blasted by waves of nostalgia then press play below and see it for yourself!

And this isn’t the only piece of Zelda news that Nintendo dropped at E3 – we also got a lot more information about Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2!

