Youtubers Life 2 release date: Gameplay video promises big changes

Youtubers Life 2 is in development now – this is very exciting news for anyone that loved the original 2016 game, which allowed you to manage a YouTube star from the comfort of a safe digital world.

Developed by the management simulator experts at UPLAY Online and published by Raiser Games, Youtubers Life earned its fair share of admirers, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that a sequel is on the way! With that in mind, we jumped on a Zoom call with some of the developers to learn more about the upcoming follow-up to Youtubers Life.

After showing us an eye-catching early build of the game, a Raiser representative told RadioTimes.com, “With Youtubers Life 2 we wanted to give players a new twist and make the game evolve at the same time that the world of YouTubers has done, increasingly becoming content generators for different platforms and giving relevance to streaming.”

Teasing the new content on offer here, they added: “Players will be able to create content in an open world (with a very careful aesthetic), be influenced by the relevant trends of the moment, and become the #1 ‘newtuber’ of the moment.” To find out more about Youtubers Life 2, read on.

When is the Youtubers Life 2 release date?

The official Steam page for Youtubers Life 2 says that the game has a planned release date in 2021, but it doesn’t specify exactly when the release will fall during this year. For now, you can wishlist the game, which should mean you’re kept up to speed with all the important information as it’s revealed.

Which consoles and platforms can play Youtubers Life 2?

Youtubers Life 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mac and PC (with Steam handling the Mac and PC side of things). Thanks to the magic of backwards compatibility, you should also be able to play it on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, if you’re lucky enough to own one of those powerful new consoles. We’d also predict that the game will look great on the Nintendo Switch OLED – its colourful world could complement that brightness-loving screen very nicely.

What’s new in Youtubers Life 2?

Youtubers Life 2 has a lot of fresh features that the original game didn’t have. As you can see in the video above, one of the major new features in Youtubers Life 2 will be a drone, your handy sidekick that can spot trends for you and allow your character to stream videos from anywhere in the world.

Speaking of the world, another major upgrade sees an explorable city added to the franchise. Rather than being stuck in a studio all the time, your character can now go out, wander around and capture videos and photographs wherever they please. In the build we saw of the game, this world looked cute and colourful with plenty of things to do and places to see.

You’ll also have heaps of customisation across the board – your character, your studio and your drone can all be tailored to your own tastes, and you can post to numerous different social media platforms in the game.

You’ll be posting videos on U-Tube, hosting live streams on Glitch and sharing photos on InstaLife – there are no prizes for guessing which real-life social media platforms each of those is based on!

Is there a gameplay footage trailer for Youtubers Life 2?

Yes, you can take a look at a decent chunk of Youtubers Life 2 gameplay footage, which showcases all of the big changes we just mentioned. The developers have shared an eight-minute Youtubers Life 2 gameplay video, and you can take a look below to see what the game has in store…

We’ll be sure to update this page when that Youtubers Life 2 release date is confirmed. And until then, you can always try out the first game if you haven’t already – it’s very cheap on Steam at the moment.

