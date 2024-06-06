Turns out, Yinlin is one of the strongest characters in the game and you’ll definitely want to add her – and her powerful electric attacks – to your squad while you can.

Her Banner arrived earlier than expected and will last until the end of the month. Don’t miss out on unlocking this new 5-Star Electro Rectifier!

Read on below to find out when the Yinlin release date was and how long her Banner lasts. We’ll also dive into everything you need to know about Yinlin at the end of the page.

Yinlin is available now in Wuthering Waves. Her Banner was added to the game with a UK launch time of 2am on Thursday 6th June 2024.

The Yinlin Banner is available in-game from 6th June and its end date is 26th June at 10:59am.

This means you have until 26th June to pull Yinlin from the Banner, so get in there if you want to add one of the strongest characters in the game to your squad!

Who is Yinlin in Wuthering Waves? New character explained

Yinlin is the latest character to be added to Wuthering Waves and she is a 5-Star Electro Rectifier puppeteer – a powerful addition to anyone’s team.

You can learn more about Yinlin by watching her flashy Resonator Showcase below:

The trailer gives a good account of her backstory, attack style and powers.

As you can see in the trailer above, Yinlin uses Zapstring the puppet to attack enemies.

Her character description from the official Wuthering Waves website reads: “Being a Congenital Resonator, Yinlin was once a remarkable Patroller. Following the loss of her identity in a case, Yinlin now resides in the shadows, delving into the depths of crime alone."

As per the ever-helpful WutheringWaves.gg, we know what Yinlin’s Skills are:

Her Skills involve using Zapstring to attack enemies in Basic, Heavy and Mid-Air attacks. Her Resonance Skill Magnetic Roar in which “Zapstring deals Electro DMG (damage) to the target and puts Yinlin into the Execution Mode.”

While in Execution Mode, Yinlin will fire an Electromagnetic Blast while hitting an enemy with a Basic attack or Dodge Counter. Her Electromagnetic Blast attacks “all targets marked with Resonance Circuit Sinner’s Mark, dealing Electro DMG”.

She can also attack enemies with Lightning Execution, which is a powerful Electro attack.

Finally, her Resonance Liberation is 'Thundering Wrath', which makes Zapstring deal a powerful thunder attack over "a large range".

All told, Yinlin is a brilliant addition to anyone’s Wuthering Waves party. It’s worth checking out WutheringWaves.gg (linked above) for more information about the new character.

