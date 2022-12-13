Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo all have their own, while certain publishers are getting in on the act with Ubisoft having a service just for all their games.

It has been a long time since subscription services were just for TV and film, and now we have many on the market for all the gamers out there.

Never one to miss out on the action is Apple, and it has made the jump to having a streaming service of its own – but it does have some major differences to make it stand out in the ever-growing crowd.

For all you need to know about Apple Arcade, and what type of games you are able to play on it, keep on reading! You may already have an Apple Arcade free trial, in which case we can help you get the most from it.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service that comes, unsurprisingly given the name, from Apple. It’s available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV – so it’s not just for the small screens.

There are around 200 games on the service, and they are a mix of popular titles and games that were made specifically to use on Apple Arcade. We’ll go into the games themselves a little more, shortly.

‌How much is Apple Arcade in the UK?

When you sign up for Apple Arcade, you can either choose between a monthly option, or you can go all in and buy it for the whole year.

The latter will set you back £50 here in the UK, while you are looking at £5 if you want to pay monthly – so you’ll save a tenner by going yearly.

Is there an Apple Arcade free trial in the UK?

If you have an Apple device, then you have an Apple Arcade free trial at your disposal.

The trial lasts for a month, which is more than enough time to work out whether it is a service for you or not - but be warned. Cancelling the trial will remove all access instantly, so don’t do it unless you really don’t want to play for free anymore.

Best Apple Arcade games to play in 2022

As mentioned, there are around 200 games on the service but given the handheld nature of what Apple Arcade is geared towards, it should come as no surprise that there are no massive AAA games on there – it’s not that kind of gaming.

But there are still some great ones, including the original Goat Simulator which is worth a playthrough if you are a fan of wacky ridiculousness.

We'd also recommend the kid-friendly environmental game Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, the fiery platformer Hot Lava, and the TV-inspired Warped Kart Racers.

Other games worth checking out include the brilliantly named Sneaky Sasquatch, Mini Motorways, ChuChu Rocket Universe, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and many more.

‌Is Apple Arcade worth it?

As always with a question like this, it comes down to the individual. But for us, if you are a lover of mobile games and you have time on your side to sink into them, you will get a lot of value for money out of Apple Arcade.

On the flip side though, if you don’t have that much time to play them and you are more of a casual gamer, your best choice would be to buy the individual games. There is a lot of choice here and you will never be short of something to play, but you’ll need to sink a lot of hours in to make the cost worthwhile.

That being said, this is a gem of a service for those that are glued to their devices – and you’ll almost certainly find some new favourites to add to your gaming rotation. At the very least, you would find some enjoyment from the Apple Arcade free trial.

