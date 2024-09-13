If you’ve already dipped your toes into multiplayer, you may have already run into the server joining bug, which has unfortunately gotten in the way of players enjoying the games with friends (or foes).

Some of the Space Marine 2 trophies require you to play the multiplayer components, so hopefully it is fixed so as to not get in the way of that coveted Platinum trophy.

We’re rambling on like a raving Tech-Priest, though, so let’s cut straight to it with the power of an ordained chainsword.

Is Warhammer Space Marine 2 crossplay?

Yes, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is crossplay - but only for the campaign and PvE modes.

In PvP multiplayer, console and PC players are kept separate due to "fairness and balancing purposes", according to the official FAQ page on the Saber website.

This is quite common as console players will have aim-assist, which is the chagrin of mouse and keyboard users, and conversely said PC players will typically have better aim due to the more precise mouse controls, which will incense console players.

It’s no surprise, then, that Saber has opted for this solution, but console and PC players can still rid the galaxy of Tyranids for the God Emperor together at least!

Can you turn crossplay off in Warhammer Space Marine 2?

Yes, you can turn crossplay off in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

Perfect, then, if you consider those on other platforms to be Chaos heretics and the thought of playing through the campaign or in PvE modes alongside them sickens you.

We can’t imagine why most would choose to do this, but you might feel hard done by if you think the other players have an advantage and are stealing the action due to your preferred input method.

Regardless, we shall choose not to judge those who wish to close the door to their console or PC pals, but we will privately shed a tear mourning this chapter of the console wars.

What multiplayer modes are available in Warhammer Space Marine 2?

There are three multiplayer modes found in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, which can be found below courtesy of the FAQ page:

Campaign (Co-op)

Lasting approximately 12 hours, you embody Lieutenant Titus, right after the events of the first opus. Titus fights alongside his Battle-Brothers Chairon and Gadriel against swarms of Tyranids and Chaos.

Operations (PvE)

In Operations, you can either play with two mates or solo in endlessly replayable PvE action. Face swarms of Tyranids on six different maps to defend the Imperium.

Eternal War (PvP)

In Eternal War, fight in heated player 6v6 matches in three different classic game modes: Annihilation, Seize Ground and Capture & Control.

Annihilation (Team Deathmatch) – Two teams compete against each other. Each takedown earns your team one point. The first team to reach 50 points wins the match.

– Two teams compete against each other. Each takedown earns your team one point. The first team to reach 50 points wins the match. Seize Ground (Domination) – Two teams compete to keep control of one zone that’s moving throughout the match. Keeping control of the zone grants your team points. The winner is the team that reaches the total amount of points given.

– Two teams compete to keep control of one zone that’s moving throughout the match. Keeping control of the zone grants your team points. The winner is the team that reaches the total amount of points given. Capture & Control (King of the Hill) – There are three specific zones in the arena, and each team fights to control them. Gaining and keeping control of a zone grants your team points. Be the first to obtain a certain amount of points to win the match.

