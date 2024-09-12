Support for the game looks like it will continue well into 2025 with the promise of new game modes and plenty of cosmetic upgrades for your gnarly marines firmly on the horizon.

If you’re curious about what is in store for Space Marine 2 then read on for a full breakdown of what to expect from the game in the future.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 roadmap confirmed — upcoming content explained

Space Marine 2’s official roadmap, Focus Entertainment

The roadmap for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been revealed in a blog post on Focus Entertainment’s official website. It details additional content across four in-game seasons that will run into 2025. Below is a breakdown of what is coming.

Season 1 and launch

Players that have pre-ordered Space Marine 2 will get access to the Macragge’s Chosen DLC from the moment the game was released.

This pack is cosmetic based and it features a special pauldron for your marine’s right shoulder that depicts the mark of the Crux Terminatus, an honour awarded to marines who have proven their worth in battle.

Also included are different appearances for the mighty chainsword and the boltgun, both of which can be used in the main campaign and multiplayer.

Macragge’s Chosen DLC will feature new cosmetics. Focus Entertainment

Those that have pre-ordered either the Gold or Ultra editions of the game will also have access to the Season Pass which is detailed below.

Ultra edition owners will also be granted the Ultramarines Champions Pack which includes a unique armour skin for the multiplayer mode’s Heavy Class and their Heavy bolter.

Season 2

The game’s second major update does not have a definite date yet, but it is slated to launch sometime between October and the end of 2024.

Anyone that owns the game will have access to a new weapon called the Neo-Volkite pistol and can face off against an additional type of enemy which has not yet been confirmed.

There’s also an extra difficulty level entitled Lethal and a bunch of PvE missions being added for free.

Season Pass holders will also have access to a heap of new cosmetics in this update based on the Dark Angel chapter of the space marines.

It includes different colour schemes (they’re usually dark green), a weapon appearance, heraldry, a Champion and a set of armour for the Bulwark class.

Seasons 3 and 4

Into the fray. Focus Entertainment

Neither of these seasons have a confirmed release date other than the rather large window of 2025, but we do know what to expect from them.

Season 3 promises a new PvE mission and prestige ranks as well as a PvP game mode with extra arenas. Yet another new enemy type will be heading to the game alongside the Battle Barge expansion, but details on what that entails have not been released at this stage.

Meanwhile, season 4 is adding another enemy and weapon in addition to Horde mode which will likely be very popular. Smashing through waves of Tyranids alongside your pals on a Friday night is a surefire way to have a good time.

As it stands, that’s everything we know about the roadmap for Space Marine 2. If you are yet to dive into 40k’s gothic world then why not check out our review of the game?

