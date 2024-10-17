Across an open world, and procedurally-generated levels within, the game challenges players with a combination of stealth and shooting, with RPG elements to boot.

If you're a fan of Warframe, you'll be delighted to hear that a demo for the long-awaited 1999 expansion is available to play.

But how exactly do we play the Warframe: 1999 demo?

Let's take a look.

So, how long has the demo for the expansion been available?

The Warframe: 1999 playable demo was released on 16th October 2024. So don't worry, you haven't been missing out too long!

How to play Warframe: 1999 demo explained

So, how do we play it? Is it simply a case of downloading it from a certain store?

Actually, it's cooler than that. Much like the Elden Ring DLC, the Warframe: 1999 demo becomes available once you've got to a certain point in Warframe first, and then you access it from within the game itself.

You'll need to have completed the Awakening and Vor's Prize quests before you can play the 1999 demo.

These are only tutorial missions, so it shouldn't take you too long if you're new to the game.

Once you've done this, a computer will appear near your main navigation terminal. Log into this and the demo will begin.

In the demo, you explore a whole new map called Hollvania, ride an Atomicycle bike, and play a new Exterminate mission.

And, once you complete it, you'll get a Protokol Longsword skin.

Enjoy, and we'll see you for the full expansion!

