The ability for players to play games regardless of their platform has become the norm in recent years.

With many wanting to showcase their in-ring skills, fans are wondering if Undisputed features crossplay capabilities.

Want to know if Undisputed features crossplay? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about knocking down the opposition across all platforms.

Is Undisputed crossplay?

There's no mention of Undisputed being crossplay on any of its console or PC storefronts.

Unfortunately, this means online matches are restricted to the same platform, stopping anyone from becoming the undisputed champion of the virtual boxing ring across the board.

Of course, this doesn't mean crossplay won't be added as part of a future update as its cycle continues to progress.

If there are any indicators of crossplay arriving to Undisputed, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

What multiplayer modes are available in Undisputed?

Undisputed features online PvP and split-screen multiplayer options.

Online PvP allows players to test their skills against players from around the world on the same PC or console, while split-screen gives fans the ability to take on their friends using the same PC or console.

The online portion of Undisputed features Denuvo anti-cheat, a dedicated anti-cheat system designed to stop hackers from using tools to gain an unfair advantage during matches.

Deep Silver has already confirmed plans to introduce additional features to Undisputed, meaning there's a chance new multiplayer modes are on their way.

For now, simple PvP and split-screen are the only options.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.