However, boxing fans have largely been left out of the digital fun - until now... Undisputed looks to be coming out of beta very soon.

Sports fans have been served well by the video game industry, with the likes of FIFA 23 , NBA 2K23 and WWE 2K23 providing fans with a brand new instalment every year.

Formerly known as eSports Boxing Club, this looks set to be the biggest boxing video game in a decade, so here's a blow-by-blow analysis of what to expect.

Sadly, the release date can be disputed - there is no official release date yet for Undisputed. The game was announced in 2020 for a summer 2021 Early Access release, but has since been delayed to an unspecified date.

However, two public betas for the game have been released (one in November and the other in December of 2022), suggesting that a launch is imminent within the next few months. We'd hope to see its full launch in the first half of 2023.

On the Undisputed Steam page, developers Steel City Interactive have written that the game will first launch in Early Access on Steam until "reaching a level of quality we feel is up to our standards" - so it may well be that other platforms will have to wait a bit longer until the full release.

Can I pre-order Undisputed?

Not just yet. We'll update you as soon as there is any news on pre-orders or another beta.

Writing on Steam, Steel City Interactive have said that they plan to increase the price of Undisputed during Early Access as more features are added, so it will save you money to purchase early!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play Undisputed?

Undisputed is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

However, only the PC version is confirmed for Early Access through Steam, so console fans may have to wait a few more months until the game's full release.

Undisputed gameplay and story details

Evolving from a small project to a fully-fledged title worked on by over 30 developers, Undisputed promises an authentic boxing experience with Loose Movement footwork mechanics, more than 60 individual fighters and appearances from real-life boxing brands and organisations, including the British Boxing Board of Control.

While 50 fighters will be included at the start of Early Access, an incredible 210 licenced boxers from past and present are set to join the roster in total, including legendary names such as Deontay Wilder, Eddie Hall, Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury, Jessica McCaskill and, of course, Muhammad Ali. This includes a dedicated Women's Divison, as well as hi-tech scanning technology for detailed boxer models.

Early Access is set to include 50 boxers, seven venues and an online and offline multiplayer mode, with Career Mode, Fighter Creation Tools and additional boxers and venues set to be added before the full release.

More like this

Is there an Undisputed trailer?

Rather than a single trailer, Steel City Interactive has been releasing regular development updates on the Undisputed YouTube channel - including this full round of gameplay:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.