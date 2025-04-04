The Last of Us Part 2 PC controls and key bindings: Full list
One of Sony’s flagship titles has finally landed on PC, and so we’ll be taking a look at The Last of Us Part 2’s PC controls and key bindings with a full list so you know exactly how to navigate the post-apocalypse.
It’s a fair thing to look up, as you might be wondering how a game developed with a controller in mind has been adapted to play on PC.
When you launch the game on Steam, it will bring up a prompt saying the game is best enjoyed with a controller, but in our experience, a keyboard and mouse works just fine.
The Last of Us Part 2 on PC is Steam Deck verified as well, so if that’s how you’re going to play the game, then scroll on down to the Xbox controller settings.
But with The Last of Us Season 2 coming out soon, now is a great time to get familiar with the story if you haven’t played TLOUP2 on a PlayStation yet.
But with all that said, let’s get to it!
The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Keyboard bindings and mouse buttons
- Move forward: W
- Move left: A
- Move back: S
- Move right: D
- Jump/Climb: Space
- Sprint: Shift
- Crouch/Prone: C
- Interact/Grab: E
- Dodge: Alt
- Weapon swap/Listen: Q
- Reload/Quick Throw/Use: Left mouse button
- Look-at/Navigation Assistance: X
- Melee: F
- Flashlight: T
- Shake Flashlight: J
- Backpack: Tab
- Pause Game: Esc
- Slow move: CTRL
- Move camera: Mouse
- Aim: Right mouse button
- Fire: Left Mouse Button
- Shoulder swap: Tab
- Scope: E
- Weapon Action: Y
Weapon Cross
- Up/Left Navigation: Scrollwheel up
- Down/Right Navigation: Scrollwheel down
- Crafting: Space
- Swap ammo: Y
- Holstered long gun: 1
- Long gun: 2
- Short gun: 3
- Holstered short gun: 4
- Bomb: 5
- Smoke bomb: 6
- Health kit: 7
- Brick/Bottle: 8
- Molotov: 9
The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Xbox controller buttons
These controls will also be applicable to the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming PCs.
- Movement: Left analogue stick
- Camera: Right analogue stick
- Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming): A
- Crouch/Prone (hold): B
- Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming): X
- Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming): Y
- Dodge/Sprint (hold): LB
- Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming): Right trigger
- Aim (hold): Left trigger
- Weapon swap/Listen (hold): RB
- Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming): Press down on left stick
- Flashlight: Press down on right stick
- Shake flashlight: Left analogue stick (left and right)
- Backpack: Select
- Pause: Start
- Weapon cross up: Up
- Weapon cross left: Left
- Weapon cross down: Down
- Weapon cross right: Right
The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: PlayStation controller buttons
On PC, you can use either a PS4 Dualshock 4 or PS5 Dualsense controller, and the controls are identical.
- Movement: Left analogue stick
- Camera: Right analogue stick
- Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming): X
- Crouch/Prone (hold): Circle
- Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming): Square
- Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming): Triangle
- Dodge/Sprint (hold): L1
- Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming): Right trigger
- Aim (hold): Left trigger
- Weapon swap/Listen (hold): R1
- Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming): Press down on left stick
- Flashlight: Press down on right stick
- Shake flashlight: Shake controller
- Backpack: Select
- Pause: Trackpad button
- Weapon cross up: Up
- Weapon cross left: Left
- Weapon cross down: Down
- Weapon cross right: Right
The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Xbox Adaptive controller buttons
- Movement: Left analogue stick
- Camera: Right analogue stick
- Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming): A
- Crouch/Prone (hold): B
- Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming): X
- Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming): Y
- Dodge/Sprint (hold): LB
- Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming): Right trigger
- Aim (hold): Left trigger
- Weapon swap/Listen (hold): RB
- Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming): Press down on left stick
- Flashlight: Press down on right stick
- Shake flashlight: Left analogue stick (left and right)
- Backpack: Select
- Pause: Start
- Weapon cross up: Up
- Weapon cross left: Left
- Weapon cross down: Down
- Weapon cross right: Right
