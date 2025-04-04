When you launch the game on Steam, it will bring up a prompt saying the game is best enjoyed with a controller, but in our experience, a keyboard and mouse works just fine.

The Last of Us Part 2 on PC is Steam Deck verified as well, so if that’s how you’re going to play the game, then scroll on down to the Xbox controller settings.

But with The Last of Us Season 2 coming out soon, now is a great time to get familiar with the story if you haven’t played TLOUP2 on a PlayStation yet.

But with all that said, let’s get to it!

The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Keyboard bindings and mouse buttons

Keyboard and mouse controls. Naughty Dog, Sony

Move forward : W

: W Move left : A

: A Move back : S

: S Move right : D

: D Jump/Climb : Space

: Space Sprint : Shift

: Shift Crouch/Prone : C

: C Interact/Grab : E

: E Dodge : Alt

: Alt Weapon swap/Listen : Q

: Q Reload/Quick Throw/Use : Left mouse button

: Left mouse button Look-at/Navigation Assistance : X

: X Melee : F

: F Flashlight : T

: T Shake Flashlight : J

: J Backpack : Tab

: Tab Pause Game : Esc

: Esc Slow move : CTRL

: CTRL Move camera : Mouse

: Mouse Aim : Right mouse button

: Right mouse button Fire : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Shoulder swap : Tab

: Tab Scope : E

: E Weapon Action: Y

Weapon Cross

Up/Left Navigation : Scrollwheel up

: Scrollwheel up Down/Right Navigation : Scrollwheel down

: Scrollwheel down Crafting : Space

: Space Swap ammo : Y

: Y Holstered long gun : 1

: 1 Long gun : 2

: 2 Short gun : 3

: 3 Holstered short gun : 4

: 4 Bomb : 5

: 5 Smoke bomb : 6

: 6 Health kit : 7

: 7 Brick/Bottle : 8

: 8 Molotov: 9

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Xbox controller buttons

Xbox controller settings on PC. Naughty Dog, Sony

These controls will also be applicable to the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming PCs.

Movement : Left analogue stick

: Left analogue stick Camera : Right analogue stick

: Right analogue stick Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming) : A

: A Crouch/Prone (hold) : B

: B Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming) : X

: X Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming) : Y

: Y Dodge/Sprint (hold) : LB

: LB Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming) : Right trigger

: Right trigger Aim (hold) : Left trigger

: Left trigger Weapon swap/Listen (hold) : RB

: RB Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming) : Press down on left stick

: Press down on left stick Flashlight : Press down on right stick

: Press down on right stick Shake flashlight : Left analogue stick (left and right)

: Left analogue stick (left and right) Backpack : Select

: Select Pause : Start

: Start Weapon cross up : Up

: Up Weapon cross left : Left

: Left Weapon cross down : Down

: Down Weapon cross right: Right

The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: PlayStation controller buttons

Playstation controls on PC. Naughty Dog, Sony

On PC, you can use either a PS4 Dualshock 4 or PS5 Dualsense controller, and the controls are identical.

Movement : Left analogue stick

: Left analogue stick Camera : Right analogue stick

: Right analogue stick Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming) : X

: X Crouch/Prone (hold) : Circle

: Circle Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming) : Square

: Square Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming) : Triangle

: Triangle Dodge/Sprint (hold) : L1

: L1 Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming) : Right trigger

: Right trigger Aim (hold) : Left trigger

: Left trigger Weapon swap/Listen (hold) : R1

: R1 Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming) : Press down on left stick

: Press down on left stick Flashlight : Press down on right stick

: Press down on right stick Shake flashlight : Shake controller

: Shake controller Backpack : Select

: Select Pause : Trackpad button

: Trackpad button Weapon cross up : Up

: Up Weapon cross left : Left

: Left Weapon cross down : Down

: Down Weapon cross right: Right

The Last of Us Part Two PC controls: Xbox Adaptive controller buttons

Xbox Adaptive Controller controls. Naughty Dog, Sony

Movement : Left analogue stick

: Left analogue stick Camera : Right analogue stick

: Right analogue stick Jump/Climb/Scope (while aiming) : A

: A Crouch/Prone (hold) : B

: B Melee/Shoulder swap (while aiming) : X

: X Interact/Grab/Weapon Action (while aiming) : Y

: Y Dodge/Sprint (hold) : LB

: LB Reload/Quick throw/Use (hold)/Fire (while aiming) : Right trigger

: Right trigger Aim (hold) : Left trigger

: Left trigger Weapon swap/Listen (hold) : RB

: RB Look-at/Navigation Assistance/Hold breath (while aiming) : Press down on left stick

: Press down on left stick Flashlight : Press down on right stick

: Press down on right stick Shake flashlight : Left analogue stick (left and right)

: Left analogue stick (left and right) Backpack : Select

: Select Pause : Start

: Start Weapon cross up : Up

: Up Weapon cross left : Left

: Left Weapon cross down : Down

: Down Weapon cross right: Right

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.