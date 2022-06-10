And it would be fair to say that the event didn't disappoint, with some amazing games revealed and incredible footage shown - Goat Simulator 3 was a highlight for us.

Anticipation was high for Summer Game Fest 2022, with everyone hoping that we would be treated to all kinds of exciting reveals.

From news on The Last of Us to Street Fighter 6 and Modern Warfare 2, there was something for everyone at Summer Game Fest 2022, so if you're anything like us, you will be getting a little nervous for your bank balance in the coming months.

But what was revealed, and what trailers did we get? Read on for all the Summer Game Fest 2022 information!

Summer Game Fest 2022 recap

Below is everything that was announced, including all the trailers for the games. Summer Game Fest definitely delivered the goods.

The Last of Us Remake

While sadly not a reveal for The Last of Us 3, the remake of the original Last of Us game is still exciting as, while still an incredible game, time has meant that it does feel a little aged in places now. This will solve that problem by making some substantial changes for this remake - including Last of Us 2 level AI and 60FPS performance.

We also heard a little more about The Last of Us multiplayer game - but we do mean a little. It will have a story, new characters, and some of it will be set in San Francisco, but that's all the information we are due to get on that until 2023.

Aliens: Dark Descent

If you're still a little uneasy after the tense Alien: Isolation, well, get ready to be hunted by aliens all over again with Aliens: Dark Descent. We didn't get much, but we did get this trailer and the news it will be out in 2023!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

We have known about Modern Warfare 2 for a while now but any new glimpses of it we can get, we'll take. Not only did we get a glimpse, but we got a brand new gameplay trailer focusing on a level called Dark Water. Excitement levels have indeed been raised.

Layers of Fears

How does a new "psychedelic horror chronicle" that is made on the powerful Unreal Engine 5 sound? If it sounds good, then you will want to keep a close eye on Layers of Fears. Sounding like a bit of a remake and a bit of a sequel to the originals, this could well be a game that will destroy all our nerves.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

October 7th 2022 - mark that date in your diaries as it is when we will finally get to play Marvel's Midnight Suns. And not only did we get that bit of news, but we found out that the team are being joined by Spider-Man!

Goat Simulator 3

Let's ignore the fact that we didn't have a Goat Simulator 2 because, well, this is Goat Simulator - following the rules has never been something it has cared too much about. The original Goat Simulator was fun, hilarious, random, buggy by design, and featured one of the most infuriating mini games we have ever played in Flappy Goat - we can't wait for the sequel/threequel.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is one of many games to be hit with a delay, but it is coming and to whet our appetites, we were given a new Nightwing-centric trailer! Anticipation remains very high for this one.

Street Fighter 6

Guile is back and you can see him below! In the video below, Guile is pitted against Luke and Ryu in a revamped version of the Air Force Base. We love Street Fighter here and this looks to be everything that we hoped it would be. Fingers crossed that the finished product lives up to it.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

June 16th, so next week, is when we will be able to play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and we got more details yesterday. The game will have a six-payer mode, and one of the playable characters will be their human buddy, Casey Jones!

Saints Row

If you love customisation and you want to get to work on that before Saints Row comes out, well now you can. An app called Saints Row: Boss Factory will allow you to create and save up to six character designs. Those designs will then appear in the game when you have it - so get creating!

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is one of those games that we are itching to play, the first was tough at times but a lot of fun. A new character, Ms Chalice, was shown off and we don't have long to wait to play it as it will release on 30th June!

Neon White

Anyone that was waiting on the release date for Neon White can rest easy as it was revealed at Summer Game Fest - and here is the trailer with that all-important date.

Humankind

Checked out Humankind but haven't been able to play it because you only own a console? Well, good news - Humankind is coming to consoles so now we can all play!

Flashback 2

This is an interesting one. While we weren't told much about the game, although do check out the below trailer, this is a sequel to the original Flashback. And while sequels are extremely common in gaming, the first one launched in 1992 so this one is 30 years in the making.

Witchfire

Originally announced at The Game Awards in 2017, the radio silence on Witchfire is no more and new details, and a trailer, were revealed. And in even better news, this shooter has an early access planned!

Fort Solis

Gaming royalty are part of this game, as The Last of Us' Troy Baker and Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark lend their voices to Fort Solis. All we really know so far is what the trailer for the sci-fi thriller shows us, so have a watch!

Stormgate

A new Post-Apocalypse RTS is on the way in Stormgate. Developer Frost Giant revealed the game at Summer Game Fest 2022 and gave us a trailer to boot! A beta is on the way for it, and the plan is that Stormgate will be free to play when it launches.

The Callisto Protocol

Another scary one here, and perhaps the scariest of the lot. If you don't believe us then take a look at the gameplay trailer - this could be the game of the year for horror fans so excitement levels are already super high for it.

Routine

We had quite a few horror games revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022, and one of those was Routine. It has been a near 10-year wait for this game, so let's hope the robot-filled nightmare lives up to the hype.

Warhammer 40K

Warhammer: Vermintide has a follow-up game, Warhammer 40K, and if you want to know more about it, a whole extended gameplay video is below for you to click play on.

Highwater

Climate change is very real and Highwater gives us an idea of how bad things could get. Highwater will be an action adventure game and you can check it out in the below video.

American Arcadia

Welcome to a dystopian future (doesn't the future always seem to be dystopian?) in American Arcadia!

One Piece Odyssey

Monkey D. Luffy and co are ready to entertain in One Piece Odyssey. Like many of the games here, there wasn't a huge amount shown but what was revealed is in the below trailer!

Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero

Genshin Impact fans will need no introduction to Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. Check out the latest trailer which features a character reveal!

Nightingale

From the minds of Aaryn Flynn and Inflexion, Nightingale will be a game all about survival. Not a huge amount was revealed, but we did get a trailer.

Metal: Hellsinger

Some of the biggest and best metal bands have lent their songs to this music-based rhythm shooter!

