Stellar Blade codes: Full list of passcodes for doors and chests
Get that early loot!
Stellar Blade is the hack 'n' slash adventure we didn't know we needed in 2024. Addictive gameplay, killer voice acting, and a beautiful futuristic environment - grabbing those trophies is an absolute joy.
Early on in the game, however, the locked doors and chests are proving a nuisance to some.
The codes for them are scattered around the game in various nooks and crannies (and robots).
If you don't have the patience to scan and find them for yourself, though, then we're happy to be of service...
We'll share the full list of passcodes for doors and chests in Stellar Blade down below.
Before we begin, there are a couple of things to bear in mind with the locked doors and chests in Stellar Blade.
Firstly, you won't be able to open a few of them during your initial encounter. The codes must be found the proper way. It's also much easier if you've found the codes properly, because then you can look at them in your data bank.
Secondly, the codes use various types of lettering and symbols. Sometimes you have to logically work out what they translate to.
Let's get started!
- Silent Street Gate in Eidos 7 - r0ar0a
- Silent Street Pharmacy Supply Chest in Eidos 7 - B0ak0r
- Door of the flooded car park in Eidos 7 - dBukdB
- Underground Memory Tower in Eidos 7 - λuak0k
- Back Gate of Flooded Commercial Sector in Eidos 7 - aau0B0
- Back Gate of Commercial Sector in Club Bpema - 1225
- Supply chest in the monorail cart hanging in Wasteland - uYkIaB
- Aerial in Wasteland - YYYz
- Supply chest north of the lake in Wasteland - aZaZaZ
- Supply chest to the east of Wasteland - yB0aλa
- Door to vent in Altess Leviore - unλaun
- Fusion Cell in Matrix 11 - ekak6Z
- Sewers in Matrix 11 - aY6u06
- Further in sewers in Matrix 11 - λBkB6B
- Gate 4 in Matrix 11 - unZEEY
- Solar Tower Area - unλ6ka
- Box in the building in Great Desert - nnauu6
- Terminal atop the railings in Spire 4 - I0Ynkλ
- Doors near the terminal in Spire 4 - nEYBEY
