The codes for them are scattered around the game in various nooks and crannies (and robots).

If you don't have the patience to scan and find them for yourself, though, then we're happy to be of service...

We'll share the full list of passcodes for doors and chests in Stellar Blade down below.

Stellar Blade codes: Full list of passcodes for doors and chests

Before we begin, there are a couple of things to bear in mind with the locked doors and chests in Stellar Blade.

Firstly, you won't be able to open a few of them during your initial encounter. The codes must be found the proper way. It's also much easier if you've found the codes properly, because then you can look at them in your data bank.

Secondly, the codes use various types of lettering and symbols. Sometimes you have to logically work out what they translate to.

Let's get started!

Silent Street Gate in Eidos 7 - r0ar0a

Silent Street Pharmacy Supply Chest in Eidos 7 - B0ak0r

Door of the flooded car park in Eidos 7 - dBukdB

Underground Memory Tower in Eidos 7 - λuak0k

Back Gate of Flooded Commercial Sector in Eidos 7 - aau0B0

Back Gate of Commercial Sector in Club Bpema - 1225

Supply chest in the monorail cart hanging in Wasteland - uYkIaB

Aerial in Wasteland - YYYz

Supply chest north of the lake in Wasteland - aZaZaZ

Supply chest to the east of Wasteland - yB0aλa

Door to vent in Altess Leviore - unλaun

Fusion Cell in Matrix 11 - ekak6Z

Sewers in Matrix 11 - aY6u06

Further in sewers in Matrix 11 - λBkB6B

Gate 4 in Matrix 11 - unZEEY

Solar Tower Area - unλ6ka

Box in the building in Great Desert - nnauu6

Terminal atop the railings in Spire 4 - I0Ynkλ

Doors near the terminal in Spire 4 - nEYBEY

