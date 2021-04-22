Star Wars Pinball VR trailer adds fun with Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian

You do not have to travel to a galaxy far far away to see Star Wars legends Baby Yoda (or Grogu if we are going by his proper name) and The Mandalorian. All you need to do is boot up your Oculus device and enter the virtual reality world!

Star Wars Pinball has now been officially announced alongside many other titles at Oculus’s first ever online gaming showcase, which took place on Wednesday for the company to show off all the VR titles they have in the works.

The upcoming VR Walking Dead and Resident Evil titles were on display (we can’t wait to get our hands on them), as was the Star Wars pinball game and a virtual hangout den that lets you chill with characters, including the two Star Wars icons mentioned above.

If you were expecting this to merely be a straight VR conversion of the existing game then think again. While it will still have tables based on each of the classic movies, there are more things being added, including new VR themes and tables based on recent entries in the franchise (including the Disney Plus hit, The Mandalorian).

And in even better news, you do not have to own an Oculus device to play it, as Star Wars Pinball VR will also be joining the PlayStation VR line up and Steam VR, both launching with the Oculus version on 29th April.

Is there a Star Wars Pinball VR trailer?

There is indeed and you can see the game in action below!

This is far from the only Star Wars game on the way, as there are many in development. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming, although it has recently been delayed until later in the year, while LucasFilm and Ubisoft are joining forces on a game that instantly caused massive excitement among the gaming community, even without knowing any details about it!

And with new shows coming to Disney Plus and more movies being lined up, it’s certainly a great time to be a Star Wars fan.

