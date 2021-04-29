Star Wars Day gaming sale announced, with big discounts on console, PC and VR games

May 4th is coming and just because that is the day we all go back to work after the bank holiday weekend, that does not mean it won’t be a fun day, as it is the annual Star Wars day!

Advertisement

A clever little pun on “may the force be with you” has led to us all celebrating one of the greatest space epics out there every year and while it was once just movies that we had to watch, now we have all sorts of things and there are more games out there for wannabe Jedi’s to play than there ever has been.

So many in fact that it can be a very daunting, and pricey, prospect to play them all and what we really need is a massive sale that knocks off a decent amount from the asking prices. Well, we are in luck as that is exactly what we are getting for May 4th this year and there is a ton to choose from whether you play on console or PC.

And considering the delay to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you may well be thinking that now is the time to try some older games that may have passed you by.

So for all the games that will be discounted and how much they will be discounted by: read on, you will.

Discounted Star Wars Games on Consoles

As you can probably already tell, this is no small list… There are many games included in the sale and here are all the offers you can take advantage of for consoles – covering Xbox, PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch and even VR! You should be able to find these deals on the built-in store from your console of choice:

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – contains Jedi Fallen Order, Battlefront II and Squadrons (50 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (50 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (50 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition (EA) (70-75 per cent off various editions on PlayStation and Xbox)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter (50 per cent off on PlayStation)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (50 per cent off on PlayStation)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (50 per cent off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (75 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (75 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (50 per cent off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (50 per cent off on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (70 per cent off Standard Edition on PlayStation; 60 per cent off Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (50 per cent off on PlayStation and Xbox)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (50 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (50 per cent off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75 per cent off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (67 per cent off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars Pinball (various table packs discounted 40-60 per cent on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: Racer Revenge (50 per cent off on PlayStation)

Star Wars Republic Commando (50 per cent off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Squadrons (50 per cent off on PlayStation and Xbox)

Super Star Wars (50 per cent off on PlayStation)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (50 per cent off on PlayStation)

Read our game reviews:

Discounted Star Wars Games on PC

And here is everything in the sale that you can get for PC and once again, this is not a small list at all and it features some classic Star Wars games. Honestly, we are worried about how much we will end up spending here.

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – contains Jedi Fallen Order, Battlefront II and Squadrons (50 per cent off on Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store)

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (60 per cent off on Steam, GOG; Humble, and Origin; play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG.)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA) (60 per cent off Standard Edition, 70 per cent off Celebration Edition on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin)

Star Wars Classics Collection (45 per cent off on Humble)

Star Wars : The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes (65 per cent off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Collection (45 per cent off on Humble)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (60 per cent off Standard and Deluxe Edition on Steam and Epic Games Store, 50 per cent off on Origin)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (54 per cent off on Humble)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (65 per cent off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Bundle (40 per cent off on Steam)

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Sith Bundle (40 per cent off on Steam)

Star Wars Pinball ( various table packs 50-70 per cent off on Steam)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebellion (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Squadrons (50 per cent off on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin)

Star Wars: Starfighter (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: TIE Fighter (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing Bundle (65 per cent off on Humble)

Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns (65 per cent off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.