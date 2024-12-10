Once players have worked their way through the story, there's little else to do, leaving many wondering what post-launch plans the developer has in store.

In our preview, GSC Game World has confirmed there are plans for some post-launch content.

What's the latest on the Stalker 2 roadmap and future DLC? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.

Stalker 2 roadmap: What future content has been promised?

GSC Game World has already confirmed a total of two narrative expansions are on their way to Stalker 2, and that it is working on a post-launch roadmap.

They're already available as part of the Season Pass.

The Season Pass is available as part of the Ultimate Edition, which is expected to become a standalone purchase at a later date.

In addition to further expansions, Stalker 2 will receive an update that adds multiplayer to the game.

GSC Game World says multiplayer will feature a mix of PvP modes, classic Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes.

Despite this, there's still no official confirmation on when multiplayer will release.

Alongside multiplayer, GSC Game World has teased the release of a modding toolkit, enabling modders to add their own twists to The Zone.

Does Stalker 2 have New Game Plus?

Stalker 2. GSC Game World

Stalker 2 doesn't have New Game Plus yet.

The only way to return to The Zone is by reloading a save that's before the Down Below mission takes place.

Of course, there's always a chance the developers decide to add New Game Plus as part of a future update.

Once it does appear, we'll update the page with everything there is to know, along with other post-launch content on its way.

