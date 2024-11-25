One of the Stalker 2 safe codes is causing players particular grief, though: the Electric Field safe.

The Stalker 2 Electric Field safe is found inside a building in the east of the Garbage Region of the map. You’ll come across this building surrounded by an electric field (hence the name of its safe) if you’re looking to open stashes.

Whether you’re looking to know what the code is after you’ve picked up the cryptic clue or are looking for the clue itself, we’ve got you covered.

You’ll also find the full list of Stalker 2 safe codes at the end of the page (or at least the safe codes that are currently known).

How to open Electric Field safe in Stalker 2

The Electric Field safe code in Stalker 2 is 1708. This code should be the same for every player across all playthroughs.

Simply input the code 1708 into the keypad and hit the green ‘enter symbol’ key to open the locked safe. Inside, you’ll find a load of useful items including ammunition, healing items, grenades and more.

You won’t find a unique or special item inside the Electric Field safe, but it’s definitely worth opening – you learn to appreciate every item drop in Stalker 2!

If you want to find the safe’s code clue (and PDA to locate it precisely on your map so you can track the safe’s location), you can do so by heading to the roof of the same building the safe is in.

Use the ladder on the outside of the building to climb to its roof. Head forward and you’ll find a little white thing next to a bottle of water. Pick that up and you’ll have the safe’s location and clue: Stick (1), Cobra (7), Porthole (0), Infinity (8).

Full list of Stalker 2 safe codes

Stalker 2 is a big game, so everyone is still searching around for the full list of its safe codes and locations. With that in mind, we’ve done our best to detail as many safe codes in the game as possible.

You can find the full list of known Stalker 2 keypad/door/safe codes in this super helpful video by YouTuber WoW Quests (we can’t stress enough how helpful it’s been!):

Here’s the full list of currently known Stalker 2 safe codes:

Electric Field safe | Garbage Region | Code: 1708

| Garbage Region | Code: Yantar Dam door code | Dam in the north-west of the Yantar Region | Code: 5578

| Dam in the north-west of the Yantar Region | Code: Railway Maintenance Facility door code | Railway station in the west of the Zaton Region | Code: 2468

| Railway station in the west of the Zaton Region | Code: The Sphere Tunnel code | Part of Behind Seven Seals quest | Code: 2765

| Part of Behind Seven Seals quest | Code: ‘Answers Come at a Price’ laboratory door code | Part of Answers Come at a Price mission | Codes: 2605 and 2603

| Part of Answers Come at a Price mission | Codes: and Waste Processing Station Monolith stash code | Part of Shift Change mission | Code: 0505

| Part of Shift Change mission | Code: Intercom Tower safe code | Inside the Intercom Tower building in the north-east of the Cement Factory Region | Code: 030794

| Inside the Intercom Tower building in the north-east of the Cement Factory Region | Code: Rostok Military safe code | Inside a barracks building in the north of the Rostok Region | Code: 195726

| Inside a barracks building in the north of the Rostok Region | Code: Waste Processing Station door code | Inside the Waste Processing Station in the Wild Island Region | Code: 2711

| Inside the Waste Processing Station in the Wild Island Region | Code: Army Warehouse safe code | In the south of the Chemical Plant Region | Code: 0690

| In the south of the Chemical Plant Region | Code: Mindscrew door code | South-west of the Cordon Region | Code: 1268

| South-west of the Cordon Region | Code: Hydrodynamics Lab door code | North-east of the Zaton Region | Code: 4824

| North-east of the Zaton Region | Code: Sircaa Dalin Key code | Part of the A Long Overdue Visit mission | Code: 2006

| Part of the A Long Overdue Visit mission | Code: Chemical Plant Army Warehouse door code | In the east of the Chemical Plant Region | Code: 8506

| In the east of the Chemical Plant Region | Code: Promin CMD Factory code | Part of the Dawn of a New Day quest | Code: 1976

| Part of the Dawn of a New Day quest | Code: Cooling Towers code | Just to the west of the cooling tower in the north of the Cooling Towers Region | Code: 2777

| Just to the west of the cooling tower in the north of the Cooling Towers Region | Code: Scorcher Technical Tunnel door code | In the middle of the Malachite Region | Code: 1287975

| In the middle of the Malachite Region | Code: Duga basement door code | In the middle of the Duga Region | Code: 2110

| In the middle of the Duga Region | Code: Lisovyi door code | In the east of the Yaniv Region | Code: 240983

| In the east of the Yaniv Region | Code: X15 Orbita Station door code | Part of the Subtle Matter mission | Code: 1995

| Part of the Subtle Matter mission | Code: Journalist’s door code | In the south-east (right on the border) of the Prypiat Region | Code: 2021

