Fortunately, there is a way to fast travel in Stalker 2. Unfortunately, it requires some explanation.

Now, back to the matter at hand. Here’s how to fast travel in Stalker 2.

How to fast travel in Stalker 2 explained

To fast travel in Stalker 2, you need to speak to Guides. You should find a Guide located in most of the game’s major settlements.

It costs money to fast travel in Stalker 2. How much it costs depends on the Guide you’re speaking to and the distance you wish to travel. The further you go, the more it’ll set you back.

To unlock the Stalker 2 fast travel mechanic, you need to have found at least two Guides. You cannot fast travel to another Guide if you haven’t found them yet.

Finally, it’s worth noting that you can find where a Guide is on the map screen within a settlement by looking for the crosshair icon. A crosshair icon on the map is where a Guide is.

How to use a Guide to fast travel is detailed in this short and helpful YouTube video by CuddlyJay:

Simply head to a Guide and speak with them to fast travel to the location of another Guide. Select the 'I’m looking for a Guide' speech option to do this and then select from the list of fast travel locations available.

You should find a Guide (fast travel spot) in each of the following settlements:

Cement Factory

Chemical Plant

Rookie Village

Rostok

Shelter

Skadovsk

Slag Heap

STC Malachite

Yaniv Station

Zalissya

Now you know where to find each of the Guides, it’s time to make the most of the fast travel system in Stalker 2. It’s such a big time-saver compared to walking everywhere.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now on Xbox Series X/S (and Game Pass) and PC.

