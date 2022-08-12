Whether you like playing with a controller or prefer to embrace the traditional PC experience with a mouse and keyboard, there are plenty of controls you'll need to master if you want to succeed in Spidey's many battles and explore New York to its fullest.

Now that Spider-Man PC has launched, it's time to jump into Insomniac's hugely popular Spidey game on your computer of choice (or perhaps you've even got it on a Steam Deck ).

Without further ado, then, let's run through the Spider-Man PC controls. We'll start with the button mapping for controllers, before moving onto the mouse and keyboard way. Check it out!

Spider-Man PC controls for gamepad or Steam Deck

If you're playing the Spider-Man PC port with a controller or the Steam Deck's built-in buttons, these are the default button mappings that you'll want to be aware of:

Move: Left analogue stick

Left analogue stick Look around: Right analogue stick

Right analogue stick Show objective: Press down on right analogue stick

Press down on right analogue stick Heal: Down on the D-pad

Down on the D-pad Aim: Left trigger

Left trigger Swing/Sprint: Right trigger

Right trigger Perch/dive: Press down on left analogue stick

Press down on left analogue stick Shoot gadget: Tap right bumper

Tap right bumper Change gadget: Hold right bumper

Hold right bumper Equip camera: Up on the D-pad

Up on the D-pad Pause: Menu button

Menu button See map: 'Change view' button

'Change view' button Web Strike: Y (Triangle on a PlayStation controller)

Y (Triangle on a PlayStation controller) Dodge: B (Circle on a PlayStation controller)

B (Circle on a PlayStation controller) Jump/Web Zip: A (X on a PlayStation controller)

A (X on a PlayStation controller) Attack: X (Square on a PlayStation controller)

X (Square on a PlayStation controller) Finisher: A and B together (X and Circle on PlayStation)

A and B together (X and Circle on PlayStation) Activate suit power: Press left and right stick together

Press left and right stick together Yank and throw: Left bumper and right bumper together

Left bumper and right bumper together Photo mode: Find in the pause menu

Keep on reading and we'll get into the mouse and keyboard side of things!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spider-Man PC controllers for mouse and keyboard

Move: WASD keys

WASD keys Look around: Mouse

Mouse Show objective: V

V Heal: 1

1 Aim: Right click

Right click Swing/Sprint: L-Shift

L-Shift Perch/dive: X

X Shoot gadget: E

E Change gadget: Middle mouse button (scroll the wheel)

Middle mouse button (scroll the wheel) Equip camera: R

R Pause: Space bar

Space bar See map: Tab

Tab Web Strike: F

F Dodge: Double tap any WASD direction

Double tap any WASD direction Jump/Web Zip: Space bar

Space bar Attack: Left click

Left click Finisher: 2

2 Activate suit power: 3

3 Yank and throw: Q

Q Photo mode shortcut: P

In the pause menu, you'll also find the option in your settings to tinker with the X and Y axis of your mouse, if you prefer them to be inverted or perhaps more sensitive.

And that's not to mention all the graphics options you have! There are loads of them in the settings menu, so have a play about until you get the game looking as nice as possible.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.