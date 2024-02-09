If you want to know how to get Acacia in Skull and Bones, you’re in the right place.

The Tools of the Trade quest asks you to gather Acacia wood for the Shipwright as you head on your way to building your own pirate ship.

Sounds simple enough, but the trouble is the game doesn’t make it too clear how you’re actually meant to harvest the Acacia wood. We’re here to help.

Read on to find out how to get Acacia in Skull and Bones and to discover where you can find it.

How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones — location explained

To get Acacia to complete the Tools of the Trade mission in Skull and Bones, you first need to craft a saw.

Once you have the saw, open up the map screen (make sure you’re tracking Tools of the Trade) and it will show you the locations of nearby Acacia trees to harvest.

There are two Skull and Bones Acacia locations just north of Sainte-Anne, through the small gaps between rocks.

Before we get there, though, make sure you craft the saw by speaking to the Carpenter right next to the Shipwright.

To craft the most basic saw, you need one piece of Metal Salvage and two pieces of Torn Sail.

Now you have the saw, move your map cursor over one of the listed Acacia locations and mark the spot on your map.

Doing this will place a tall glowing yellow shaft of light onto the game world, so you know exactly where to go to harvest some Acacia wood.

Sail to the spot marked on your map and get close enough for the game to tell you to "Harvest Acacia".

This will open up a little minigame where you have to press the button the screen tells you when the arrow is pointing over the green section of the image of the saw.

Time it right and you’ll have plenty of Acacia.

If you find the minigame tricky, you can also switch 'Auto Harvest' on within the Settings menu. This will remove all resource gathering minigames and speed up the harvesting process.

Simply head back to the Shipwright with your collected Acacia to complete the Tools of the Trade quest.

How to locate Acacia and other raw materials while not in a quest

You can easily track any material in Skull and Bones (including Acacia) by heading into the game’s pause screen.

To track Acacia (or other materials) in Skull and Bones when the mission doesn’t do it for you, simply follow the advice in this incredibly useful YouTube video by Fbombe Gaming:

Here’s the system written down in steps:

Pause the game and head onto the 'Knowledge' tab

Open 'Codex'

Scroll down to 'Materials'

Select the Material type – Raw Materials, Refined Materials, Specialised Materials, Exotic Materials, Helm Materials or Scrap Materials

Find the material you need to gather and press the button the game lists to 'Track' the material

Open up the map screen and mark a highlighted material location to track it more easily

Follow these steps and you’ll be gathering all sorts of materials throughout your time spent in Skull and Bones, not just while on a mission.

