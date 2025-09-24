Combat can be brutally difficult, which we noted in our glowing review of Silent Hill f, and entirely relies on melee weapons, meaning you’ll have to get up close and personal no matter what.

Still, being survival horror, this was often the case in other Silent Hill games, with ammo always in short supply.

On that note, we’re curious to see how the boss battles from the first game will be handled in the upcoming Silent Hill 1 Remake, handled by Bloober Team, the same devs behind the brilliant Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Not only that, there are still a number of upcoming Silent Hill projects to look forward to. But, in the here and now, we reckon you’re quivering in fear and frustration after trying to defeat the first boss in Silent Hill f, the Sakuko-like entity.

Let’s get to it then!

Silent Hill f first boss guide: How to defeat the Sakuko-like entity

Hinako in the Sakuko-like entity's grasp. Konami

To defeat the first Silent Hill f boss, the Sakuko-like entity, you need to dodge its attacks and attack it from behind.

Some of its attacks have multiple parts to them, such as a three-part lunge attack. The first time this happens, it’s easy to get caught off guard, as after the first two swings, it looks like the attack is over, but a third and very fast lunge will come at you if you’re not careful.

You’ll also want to avoid being close for too long, as the creature will grab Hinako and attack her by biting her face.

The Sakuko-like entity also has a ranged attack, though, so make sure to always keep an eye on them.

To do as much damage as possible, wait for the edges of the Sakuko-like entity to fizz with colour. If you hit them at the right time, you will hear a gong, with the attack animation freezing for a moment. This is essentially a critical hit.

Keep an eye on your stamina meter too, as you’ll want to leave enough in the tank to get some distance between Hinako and the monster.

At times, after taking damage, the Sakuko-like entity will disappear into the fog, with the world around you going dark. You can tell where they’ve teleported to if you have good headphones on or have surround sound; otherwise, they are typically behind you, and you can spot their floating halo-like crown glowing in the darkness.

During this sequence, gold whisps will get sucked into the creature's mouth, with a high-pitched wind sound and the sound of groaning static getting louder. You need to interrupt this sequence, as if you don’t, you will take a huge hit to your Sanity Meter. It also acts as a good opportunity to get some extra attacks in as they take a moment to recover.

If your Sanity meter is depleted, psychological attacks will instead take health points off your health bar.

Eventually, by an order of rinsing and repeating, you will finish the boss fight, but not necessarily by defeating it…

