But as for the announcement, there was little fanfare, with Konami only revealing the existence of the project. No screenshots or snippets of gameplay were shown off, and there was no mention of a release date.

The announcement came at the end of the video Konami: Press Start on YouTube, specifically at 35:30.

It makes sense that Konami would want Bloober to repeat the trick with the first game, and it's great to see the publisher has renewed interest in the vaunted series, what with the recent The Message and upcoming Silent Hill f.

Out of all the games in the franchise, Silent Hill 1 is arguably the one that could do with a spruce-up the most.

The game is almost 30 years old at this point and never received a PC port, meaning that modders haven’t been able to breathe new life into it, such as dedicated fans were able to do with Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition.

Silent Hill 1 doesn’t hold up quite so well graphically as its sequel does either (though it still looks beautiful to us), and so may prove to be a little too chunky-looking for younger players.

Regardless of your stance on the technical presentation of the original, we can’t wait to see what unique spin Bloober Team take. Either way, it’ll be great to have more ways to enjoy the story.

It certainly makes for an interesting comparison, which can’t quite be said for Konami’s other remake currently in production, Metal Gear Solid: Delta, which is essentially a 1:1 remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, retaining all its mechanics and only updating the visuals.

But that may be enough for what is such a cinematic game. All those cutscenes rendered in Unreal Engine 5 may be worth the price of entry alone.

Still, it’s nice to know it’s happening at least. We’ve still got Bloober Team’s upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn to look forward to for the time being.

But when we know more about the Silent Hill 1 Remake, we will update you as soon as we hear anything!

