The game is being developed by Taiwanese studio NeoBards, the team behind the Resident Evil: Origins Collection and Devil May Cry HD Collection, among other titles.

The biggest news from the new trailer is that the game will not take place in the titular Maine town of Silent Hill as usual, but in 1960s Japan.

The game’s story will focus on a teenage girl named Shimizu Hinako, whose town is suddenly enveloped by a sinister fog. Sound familiar?

"As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive," explains the game's Steam page.

Alongside the trailer, a presentation was released featuring series producer Motoi Okamoto.

"While Silent Hill f retains the series's core elements of psychological horror, we challenged ourselves by setting the game in Japan and leaning on those themes," he explained.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One idea that was repeatedly brought up throughout the presentation was the idea of "beauty in terror".

This was expanded upon with the explanation that "when something becomes too beautiful and perfect, it instead becomes deeply unsettling".

The game's writing is led by Ryukishi07, a writer famous in Japan for visual novels about murder mysteries and psychological horror.

He notes that, while the game will pay plenty of homage to the original games, there is "a series of new challenges" as well.

Chief among these is, of course, leaving the town of Silent Hill behind, and while Ryukishi feels that he and his team have pulled it off, he is keen to see if fans feel similarly.

"Naturally, from a creator's standpoint, I feel I can confidently say that what we've made is a Silent Hill game," he began. "However, we're interested in seeing how long-time fans of the series feel after playing, and if they agree."

News on Silent Hill f comes at a time when the series is going through somewhat of a renaissance following the success of last year's Silent Hill 2 Remake.

As for when players can expect to get their hands on the game, Konami is playing coy, simply stating that there will be "plenty more to share in the future".

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.