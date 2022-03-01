There has been Batman related content in the past, but with the new Robert Pattinson The Batman movie landing soon, it's no surprise the game has more Dark Knight content. This time around, it's the snazzy Batmobile leading the charge in Rocket League's tie-in event.

Still one of the most fun games to pick up and play, Rocket League has no shortage of vehicles from iconic franchises. We have seen everything from Rick and Morty-inspired items to things like Back to the Future's DeLorean.

You will only have a short window to get your virtual hands on it, so read on for all you need to know about the new Batmobile in Rocket League – and what to expect from Gotham City Rumble!

How to get the Batmobile in Rocket League

We mentioned you have a very short window to get the Batmobile, so make sure you pick it up between Wednesday 2nd March and Tuesday 8th March – you won't get another chance after that.

To get the new Batmobile in Rocket League, head to the Rocket League store from 2nd March and be ready to fork up 1100 credits, which will get you the following:

Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)

Batmobile (2022) Boost

Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio

Batmobile (2022) Trail

Batmobile (2022) Wheels

Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish

Reel Life Decal

The Batman Goal Explosion

What is Gotham City Rumble LTM in Rocket League?

Also, while The Batman content is active, there will be a limited-time mode called Gotham City Rumble – this is something that fans of Rocket League will certainly recognise.

The mode is essentially the Rumble game mode that we are used to, only this one has many Batman related things to enjoy and use to your advantage. So keep an eye out for DC Villains-themed power ups including The Joker's Boxing Glove, Poison Ivy's Vines and, of course, the iconic Bat Grapple!

