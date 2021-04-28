Returnal price guide: Best and cheapest deals plus pre-order bonus details

A shiny new exclusive for Sony’s PS5 console, Returnal is a big sci-fi game that lots of people will be thinking of buying this week. But you may have already noticed that it doesn’t come cheap!

With a recommended retail price of £69.99, Returnal is a more expensive proposition than most games. And that price point gets even more eye-watering when you consider the growing number of free games, like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, which are dominating the market right now. So it’s only natural to go looking for deals that can make Returnal a bit cheaper.

We’ve done the legwork for you, scouring the web for savings, so read on and we’ll tell you about all the best Returnal deals we could find.

Returnal price: What’s the best Returnal deal?

With major retailers like Amazon, GAME and Argos all selling Returnal at the full price of £69.99, you have to dig a little deeper if you want to save some money on this game.

Giving us a little glimmer of hope, there are a few different places that have knocked a fiver off the price – Gamebyte, ShopTo and The Game Collection all list the game at just shy of £65. You can also get £5 off at Currys, if you use the code FNDDGAME at checkout.

If you want to shave even more money off the price, you’ll have to get a bit technical. There are lots of gaming/tech retailers on Top Cashback, which even has a handy webpage to list them all. It’s definitely worth making a free Top Cashback account, and having a look at what they’re offering before you commit to a purchase – it could help you make back a few pounds from your Returnal spend.

What Returnal pre-order bonus can you get?

If you pre-order Returnal before its release date of 30th April, you will get treated to a couple of goodies in the shape of a pre-order bonus. Players that pre-order the game will receive the ASTRA Model 14 Tactical Suit and the ASTRA Model 9 Prototype Suit, both of which are in-game outfits that the main playable character can wear.

If you have a little bit more money to spend, you might even be tempted by the Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition, which is available exclusively from the online PlayStation Store. This snazzy special edition includes your copy of the game as well as the Electropylon Driver weapon, the Hollowseeker weapon, one Reflex Stimulant consumable, one Pulsating Mass artefact, one Adrenaline Booster, the Digital soundtrack and two in-game suits for Selene. This kitted-out version will set you back £79.99, which is a tenner more than the standard version.

Whichever way you choose to buy Returnal, we hope you enjoy it!

Those key Returnal pre-order links again are:

