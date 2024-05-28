Season 4 of the game is now fully under way, and so players are trying to identify different ways of making their created characters tougher and more efficient.

Uber Uniques can alter your playstyle, improve stats and grant you outrageous effects. However, their appearances are so limited that you're often stuck waiting for them to drop into the game. Often, they will only appear after killing bosses ranked level 55 or higher.

Gathering Resplendent Sparks is a surefire way to speed up the process, but in a game where there’s already tons to contend with, farming them can be overwhelming.

So, let's take a look at how to do just that so your focus can remain on the hack ‘n’ slash.

How to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 explained

Season 4 of Diablo IV has multiple ways for players to obtain Resplendent Sparks. Remember, you only need four sparks to craft an Uber Unique.

First of all, you can simply complete all of the tasks listed on your Season Journey checklist. This is a slightly longer way of doing things, as there can be many objectives you’ll need to overcome.

Another option is to take an Uber Unique you already own to a blacksmith, where it can be salvaged into a Spark. This way, you are converting an item you have no purpose for into one that can be reused for something more fruitful.

Lastly, and possibly the toughest method to obtain a Resplendent Spark, is to kill either Uber Lilith (often touted as one of the hardest tasks in the game) or a level 200 Tormented Boss. Defeating these for the first time will reward you with a Spark.

For reference, Osterberg501 breaks this down visually in a superb YouTube video below:

We also have a full breakdown of all the Uber Uniques in the game, with a guide on where to find them without crafting, that you can read now.

