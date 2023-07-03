As usual, expect a number of shiny new PC-specific bells and whistles included within this port.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date, including where to pre-order and what PC features are included.

The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PC release date is Wednesday 26th July 2023. That’s right, you don’t have long to wait to play the latest Ratchet and Clank adventure on PC!

Given that Rift Apart is the ninth main game in the long-running series, which began on the PS2, it could be a little confusing to franchise newcomers. Fingers crossed we see PC ports of past Ratchet and Clank games launching in the future, too.

You should still have a fun time with the game whether you’re new to the series or not, though, as our four-star review of the PS5 version attests.

Can I pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC?

Yes! You can pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC right now through Steam and CD Keys.

All pre-orders of the game come with the following bonuses:

Carbonox Armour

Pixelizer Weapon

Linking your Steam account with your PSN account will award you 25 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials), too.

It’s worth noting that there is no physical edition of the game on PC and it is available only on PC via Steam.

What PC features does Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have?

There are plenty of new PC-exclusive features in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Check out the trailer above to see the likes of ultrawide support, unlocked frame rate, and ray-traced shadows and reflections in action.

As stated by the PlayStation Blog, in terms of resolution support the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PC port is able to output in aspect ratios of “21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups”. You’ll be glad to know that gameplay and cutscenes have been optimised for such support.

The PC port allows the use of full mouse and keyboard controls, has unlocked frame rates, and allows integration of “NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported”.

Finally, if your PC can handle it, new ray-traced shadows have been added to the PC version of the game. These ray-traced shadows will be present in exterior portions of the adventure.

