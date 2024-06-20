Being set free in a world that let us fly a broomstick, run amok in Hogwarts and venture across to Hogsmeade just didn’t feel the same without the dangerous but exhilarating sport included.

But now Harry Potterheads are set to get their chance to shine on a Quidditch pitch, as a new game was announced during Summer Games Fest earlier in June, set to release on 3rd September 2024.

Expectedly, fans are clambering for information on the game after its surprise announcement, so we have compiled everything you need to know in a nice package below.

Is Quidditch Champions part of Hogwarts Legacy?

No, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is not a part of Hogwarts Legacy as it is a standalone experience, according to the game’s official website.

The game, developed by Unbroken Studios, can be played alone or with friends co-operatively. There is also a PvP mode so we can battle it out with each other for ultimate bragging rights.

It looks set to have a more cartoony aesthetic when compared to Hogwarts Legacy, and focuses on the magical sport. You can watch a trailer below.

It’s also good news for owners of last-generation consoles as it will release on both the PS4 and Xbox One. As you would expect, Quidditch Champions is also going to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games.

‌Hogwarts Legacy crossover with Quidditch Champions explained

Despite Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions being a standalone experience, players who have previously played Hogwarts Legacy are in luck, as they will be rewarded with the Legacy Pack.

This pack is an exclusive reward for returning players and cannot be obtained, or conjured using a spell, any other way at the time of writing.

‌What's included in the Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack?

There are multiple items included in the Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack that make it worthwhile. We’ve listed them all below.

Moontrimmer Broom Skin

Sebastian Sallow Hero Skin

Sebastian Sallow Style Wand

Ancient Magic Emblem

Ancient Magic Celebration

It is going to be hard to resist customising a broom with a special skin or showing off after a victory with a limited celebration, so read on to find out exactly how you can get the Legacy Pack in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

‌How to get the Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack

Getting the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack is easy. Firstly, you must own a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and sign in to the game using your Warner Bros Games account. If you are yet to sign up for one, you can do so on Warner Bros’ official website.

We are assuming that once Quidditch Champions is released, we will be able to sign into the same account with our relevant credentials in the game itself. From there, we should be rewarded with the Legacy Pack.

