Everyone's favourite giant groundskeeper couldn't have been in Legacy, with the game being set before he was born, but, as Harry says at the end of the Chamber of Secrets film; "It's not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid."

Not only is Hagrid making an appearance in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but a certain version of him is making a return.

23 years ago, a Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone game released on the first PlayStation, and Hagrid's appearance has gone down in history.

More like this

His low-res look might be dated, but meme culture celebrates these things.

And in response to the memes, Unbroken Studios is bringing PS1 Hagrid back.

This is both in the game itself, and as a printable cosplay... let's take a closer look.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to make a PS1 Hagrid cosplay

The aforementioned printable cosplay is a (fairly elaborate) PS1 Hagrid mask. If you don't mind a bit of DIY, you can download everything you need for it here.

Check out the mask in action, in a post from the game's official X page below:

How to get PS1 Hagrid in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

If you're not a cosplayer (or if you don't fancy doing the weekly shop in a low-res Hagrid mask), then you can show your love for the retro groundskeeper in the game itself. Because, of course, he's a playable character.

So how do we unlock him?

You'll be glad to know that no microtransactions are required, but you'll need to grind. To play as PS1 Hagrid in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you'll need to reach level 40 on the current season pass.

The best way to farm XP is to complete daily and weekly tasks, which isn't work if you enjoy the game.

We'll see you on the field!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.