PlayStation game releases for July 2021: What’s new on PS4, PS5, PS Plus and PS Now

July 2021 is upon us and PlayStation players are eagerly awaiting learning what new games they will be able to play as part of the two subscription services that the console offers.

Across the PS Plus and PS Now membership schemes, Sony always marks a new month with some fresh experiences for members of those clubs to enjoy at no extra cost.

Of course, July is also bringing with it a fresh stream of exciting titles which you’ll have to pay separately for but are very worth taking an interest in.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll break down everything that PS4 and PS5 owners can enjoy this month.

New PS Plus games for July 2021

As confirmed by Sony on the official PlayStation blog, there are more PS Plus games for members to grab in July 2021 – and they are great games, too.

We have three new games coming to PS Plus including a huge Call of Duty one! For PS4 owners, those games are Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. And if you’re a PS5 person, you also get A Plague Tale: Innocence thrown in.

It looks like all of these games will join PS Plus on 6th July 2021 and stay until 2nd August 2021, so you’ll have a decent amount of time to go in and claim them.

If you have been able to get hold of a PlayStation 5 amidst the continuing PS5 stock issues, then A Plague Tale is well worth a play and its story is a truly great one – so don’t miss out on grabbing it.

Want to join the club? Here’s how you can:

New PS Now games for July 2021

PS Now is the cloud gaming service that lets you play Sony-approved games on your PS4, PS5 or PC without having to download them. And some new games will be coming to this platform in July, too.

We are still waiting to learn what new games will be available to stream for this in July but we expect to hear more on this any day now – and hopefully, there will be some great ones in the mix!

What other games and updates come to PlayStation consoles in July 2021?

Just like every other month, there are games coming that will not be part of any of the subscription services. These are some of the key dates for PlayStation gamers to look out for this month:

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – Available July 6th

Crash Drive 3 – Available July 8th

F1 2021 – Available July 16th pre-order now from GAME

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – Available July 20th

Cotton Reboot! – Available July 20th

Cris Tales – Available July 20th

Last Stop – Available July 22nd

Orcs Must Die! 3 – Available July 23rd

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Available July 27th

Neo: The World Ends with You – Available July 27th

Samurai Warriors 5 – Available July 27th

Tribes of Midgard – Available July 27th

Blaster Master Zero 3 – Available July 29th

Blaster Master Zero Trilogy: MetaFight Chronicle – Available July 29th

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Available July 29th

Paint the Town Red – Available July 29th

And that’s your lot! We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more PlayStation games are revealed.

