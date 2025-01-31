If you've just finished Chapter 4 and you're not sure what happened, or if you're just curious, we'll break down the ending below.

Beware, spoilers ahead!

Who is The Prototype in Poppy Playtime? Chapter 4 twist spoilers explained

The Prototype has been a presence in Poppy Playtime since the first chapter. Also known as Experiment 1006, or simply "The Claw," he's the main antagonist of the whole franchise; the one responsible for the "The Hour of Joy" incident, which set the whole nightmare in motion. We're still not entirely sure of his origins, but we know he's the mastermind.

Despite CatNap being the main boss, The Prototype was a real pain in the last chapter. It looked as if we'd be fighting him in the next one, but that wasn't quite the case. So what exactly happened in Chapter 4?

Once poor Doey has been defeated, we regroup with Kissy Missy and Poppy, and the latter tries to contact Ollie (the mysterious entity that we spoke to through the smiley phone in the last chapter). In cruel twist, it's revealed that Ollie has been The Prototype all this time.

While Ollie did exist a long time ago, that's not who we've been talking to. It was the Prototype, manipulating us.

After this bombshell is revealed, we learn that there's another bombshell (a literal one) under our feet. The prototype threatens to put her back in the case from which we freed her, so Poppy flees the room without us. That leaves the player and Kissy Missy in the room when the bomb goes off.

The floor caves in and Missy tries to save us, but we tear off her arm as we grab it and fall.

We find ourselves pretty far underground, where there seems to be some kind of lab ahead. Once you enter, an alarm is triggered... and a familiar figure starts banging on the porthole. Huggy Wuggy is back!

