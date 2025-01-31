But what about new face Doey the Doughman? Is he out to get us like The Prototype and Huggy Wuggy, or might he be a rare ally in this nightmarish factory?

Let's take a look at chapter 4's new monster toy.

Who is Doey in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4?

Doey the Doughman, like the rest of the figures in Poppy Playtime, is a toy created by Playtime Co. Also called Experiment 1322, he's a doughy creature (as you'd expect from the name), with long arms and a plain face complete with bowler hat.

But is he an enemy? Let's take a look. Spoilers ahead!

The trailer for chapter 4 suggests that Doey might be here to help us, and for a while he is. He runs a camp called Safe Haven (also the name of the chapter) to keep toys safe if they can't defend themselves.

However, Doey eventually turns on us. He turns into a terrifying creature (that is, more terrifying), and it's in this form that we have to fight him. Great.

Who voices Doey in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4?

Doey the Doughman is voiced by Michael Kovach. He's known for voicing Jax in The Amazing Digital Circus, and Brandon in Murder Drones.

In the gaming world, he appeared in last year's Midnight Wave and Berrywitched.

How to defeat Doey in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4

So once he's turned into a horrific creature and decided to fight us, how do we beat him?

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from Sail Playtime below:

Once the fight begins, follow the objective prompt and run to the lift. He'll hold on and try to bring it down, but you can remove his hands and ride it up.

Once you get to a certain point in the chase, you'll be given the objective to freeze and saw Doey.

Once he's in a frozen state, you'll need to pull the handles to bring those circular saws down onto him. Eventually, he'll follow you into a room with huge a industrial freezing and crushing apparatus.. this is where he'll meet his end.

We felt a bit sorry for poor Doey, but our own survival is what's important.

