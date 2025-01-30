It's one for fans of Five Nights at Freddy's (though not for kids), and its scary puzzle-solving will keep you thinking as you hide behind the pillow.

If you've already played the first three, then you'll be glad to know the next is almost here.

Let's take a closer look at Poppy Playtime Chapter 4.

The Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 release date is 30th January 2025.

That is, indeed, today! But when exactly can we play, as the developers say, "the darkest chapter yet"?

What is the UK launch time for Poppy Playtime Chapter 4?

Underneath the release date on Steam are the words "this game plans to unlock in approximately five hours".

At the time of writing, it's 11am, so we reckon Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 will launch in the UK at 4pm GMT.

What to expect from Poppy Playtime Chapter 4

Poppy Playtime is a first person survival-horror, and the player takes control of the aforementioned ex-employee in an abandoned toy factory.

Many of the puzzles in the game are solved with the GrabPack, a tool that gives you extendable arms to reach far distances, swing across gaps, and even conduct electricity.

The Chapter 4 Steam page promises "terrifying new threats" and "shocking revelations" as "every step will test your courage, every puzzle will challenge your mind, and every corner may be your last".

Be aware that you'll need to download the base game before you can play this chapter.

Check out the trailer below!

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.