There’s a lot of new content to enjoy, but how do you access it?

Keep reading to find out how to start Indigo Disk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to start Indigo Disk: Get started with Scarlet & Violet DLC

To start playing the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to complete the story of the base game and complete the story in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask.

Once you have completed Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends, The Way Home and all of The Teal Mask’s story, you can visit the Blueberry Academy and Terrarium setting of The Indigo Disk.

You need to complete the main storylines of the base Scarlet and Violet game and The Teal Mask before you can start The Indigo Disk, because The Indigo Disk is set after the events of The Teal Mask.

It’s worth pointing out that you need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC pack to play The Indigo Disk, too.

You will also need to update Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to version 3.0.0 (do this on the Switch home screen by pressing the + button on the game’s icon and choosing to update the game via the internet).

Once you have downloaded the update, hop into the game and you can start playing The Indigo Disk – as long as you have completed the main storylines as detailed above.

Now that you’ve fulfilled everything, and completed The Teal Mask, you will receive a phone call and head off to speak to Cyrano – Blueberry Academy’s director.

That’s all there is to it. If you’re after a more streamlined version of the above details, follow the bullet-point list below in order to play The Indigo Disk DLC:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Complete the base game’s main storyline

Complete The Teal Mask’s main storyline

Speak to Cyrano to begin The Indigo Disk

Now, get out there and start your new Pokémon adventure under the sea!

