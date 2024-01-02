Most notably, two expansions — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — headlined the catch 'em all phenomenon's DLC, finally coming to a close at the end of 2023.

The good news is that the Mystery Gift feature is still live, with expiration dates taking us all the way to 2025.

All you need is an internet connection, and these free gifts can be yours. Better yet, you don't even need a Nintendo Switch Online Membership to access Mystery Gifts.

To make things simpler, we've rounded up all the Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that can now be claimed. Head below for all the details.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet codes: All Mystery Gift codes to redeem

Totodile, Fennekin and Snivy. The Pokemon Company

To access a Mystery Gift, you will need to reach the first Pokémon Centre in Los Platos. It should take approximately 90 to 120 minutes to get there from starting a new game.

From here, first head to the Poké Portal, which is found within the Main Menu. Select the Mystery Gift option, then "Get via Internet" or "Get via Code/Password", depending on which reward you are after, and hey presto, the gift should be yours.

The full list of available Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with their expiration dates, can be found below:

Master Ball | Get via Internet | 3rd January 2024

Shiny Lucario | SH1NYBUDDY | 3rd January 2024

Cetitan | L1KEAFLUTE | 31st August 2024

Sweet Herba Mystica or Spicy Herb Mystica | SWEET0RSP1CY | 30th September 2024

Revaroom (Fighting Tera Type) | TEAMSTAR | 31st October 2024

Gimmighoul (Chest Form) | SEEYOU1NPALDEA | 30th November 2024

Terastal Cap | WEARTERASTALCAP | 30th November 2024

30 Quick Balls | GOTCHAP0KEMON | 28th February 2025

Expert Belt | SUPEREFFECTIVE | 28th February 2025

