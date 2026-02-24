This year could be one of the biggest ever if you're a Pokémon fan, and it all starts with this week's Pokémon Presents.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now almost a year old, and with one Pokémon game under its belt already, the hype for what's next on the console is through the roof.

So, if you're wondering when the next Pokémon Presents stream will take place, as well as what to expect from it, here's what we know so far!

When is the next Pokémon Presents?

The next Pokémon Presents will take place on Friday, 27 February 2026 at 2pm GMT.

That's Pokémon Day, for those of you in the know!

For reference, here's what time the stream will take place in a few different global time zones:

6am PST

7am MST

8am CST

9am EST

3pm CET

10pm JST

11pm AEDT

1am NZDT (28 February)

What to expect from the next Pokémon Presents

This Pokémon Presents takes place on Pokémon's 30th anniversary, marking three decades since the release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan.

At the moment, we don't know exactly what could arrive, but the one thing on everyone's minds is the potential announcement of the 10th Generation of Pokémon games.

Beyond that, we may see more info on future Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC, Pokémon Go, the Pokémon TCG and more.

We're sure to hear more about all sorts of celebrations, events and collaborations that we can look forward to throughout 2026 too, as The Pokémon Company looks to celebrate this huge milestone for the series in style.

We're hoping for some Pokémon Mystery Dungeon news, ourselves, but that may just be wishful thinking on our part.

We've already had a few announcements already, including Switch ports of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, the 'What's Your Favorite?' campaign in Pokémon Go, and the release of the very first Pokémon LEGO sets.

