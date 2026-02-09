Super Bowl LX has come and gone, but while Seahawks fans will be busy celebrating their win, Pokémon Go fans will be celebrating for an entirely different reason.

Ad

Beyond the football and half-time show, the Super Bowl is infamous for its adverts, with primetime slots costing companies millions.

And this year, armed with their Legends: Z-A megabucks, Pokémon took to the air with their own ad, brimming with celebrities declaring their love for their favourite Pokémon, to announce a brand-new feature for Pokémon Go.

'What's Your Favourite?' is a new camera feature being added to Pokémon Go, that "lets you create shared moments with your favourite Pokémon".

Whether you've already caught the Pokémon or not, you can select your favourite Pokémon and take a photo with them.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

You'll be able to choose a particular pose for the Pokémon in the shot, as well as add in a few stickers and frames to customise it.

Alongside the new feature, a What's Your Favourite? Special Research has been added to the game too.

Players simply need to take a photo with their favourite Pokémon using the new feature, and once logged in, they'll be rewarded with a Gengar encounter, 100 PokéCoins and some free items.

The What's Your Favourite campaign comes as part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations, with the series marking three whole decades since its 1996 debut later this month.

The Super Bowl ad itself featured the likes of Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, and Charles Leclerc, who shared their own favourite Pokémon, all of which were, let's face it, pretty boring if appropriate picks, apart from Lamine Yamal, who may be the only person in the entire world who cares about Zygarde.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.