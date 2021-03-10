Pokemon Go Season Of Legends event: Quest tasks, rewards and the confirmed end date

So much has changed in Pokemon Go over the years. When the mobile phenomenon first launched, way back in 2016, it was simply about walking around and trying to find Pokemon. And while that is, obviously, still a major element of what you do, the game has come a long way since then.

From raids to legendary Pokemon to research tasks, there is so much in the game to keep players coming back. And right now, the Season of Legends event is going on in the game and getting addicted all over again.

If you want the lowdown on what this latest event is and how much longer you have left to play it, here’s all we know in one handy guide!

What is the Pokemon Go Season of Legends event all about?

The special ‘Therian Forme’ versions of Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus are three of the legendary Pokemon that have been making appearances as part of this event. Season of Legends is, as the name suggests, all about finding and capturing legendary Pokemon and battling in tough raids to try and secure them.

Certain Pokemon have been appearing more frequently, too, and five-star raids have been dishing out extra XP to those who have been lucky enough to get through them successfully.

Pokemon Go Season of Legends end date: When does the event end?

We still have a lot of time left for this event. Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends began on 1st March 2021 and will continue to run until 1st June 2021 at 10:00 (that’s 10am wherever you are based). But this is not the only thing that will be going on over this time: just as you’d usually expect, there are many other quests and challenges on the way including Season 7 of the Go Battle League.

Full list of quest tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Season of Legends

Like there usually is, there are several steps to work through to get everything that the event has to offer. Some of those will not take you long to do at all, while others will require you to sink a bit more time into it before you can reap the rewards.

Here are all the details of what you need to do, and the rewards you’ll get for each task completed:

Season of Legends (Step 1)

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon – 10 PokéBalls

Make 5 Great Throws – 10 Great Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards for completing those three tasks: 500 Stardust, 1500 XP and a Kabuto encounter

Season of Legends (Step 2)

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 10 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost – 1 Mossy Lure Module

Take a snapshot of Landorus – 10 Landorus Candy

Rewards for completing those three tasks: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP and a Drilbur encounter

Season of Legends (Step 3)

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon – 5 Max Revives

Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost – 1 Fast TM

Take a snapshot of Tornadus – 10 Tornadus Candy

Rewards for completing those three tasks: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP and a Ducklett encounter

Season of Legends (Step 4)

Catch 10 Electric-type – 10 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost – 1 Charged TM

Take a snapshot of Thundurus – 10 Thundurus Candy

Rewards for completing those three tasks: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP and a Joltik encounter

Season of Legends (Step 5)

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Rewards for completing those three tasks: 5000 XP, 1 Unova Stone and a Munna encounter

How to take a snapshot in Pokemon Go

Taking a snapshot is required for a few of those tasks, so you’d better learn how to do that! There are a couple of ways to do this and we’ll start with the easiest: bring up the Pokemon menu and select your Pokemon of choice; from there, tap the camera icon (it’s at the top right-hand side of the screen); and from there, just use the snapshot mechanic and take as many pictures as you like! Just remember to find a flat surface for the Pokemon to appear in if you have AR mode enabled – you can turn this mode off for ease.

For the second way, we’ll explain that below where you will find out how to snap a shot of Landorus.

How to take a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go

In step 2 of the quest, you will see that a requirement is to take a snapshot of Landorus. If you are in the item menu, scroll down to find the camera icon and select it. Once you have done that, your list of captured Pokemon will appear and just choose Landorus and that’s it – photo time. Don’t forget you can search for a particular Pokemon rather than scrolling through until you find the one you want.

