Pokémon Go Road to Unova explained: Research tasks and rewards
Raids and research galore.
An epic Pokémon Go tour has begun, and 2025 look to be a great year for the beloved augmented reality game. And as we're so close to Pokémon Day, it's a great time to jump back into the game (and get your step-count up).
Road to Unova acts as a lead in to the huge Go Tour: Unova event, so it won't be active for long.
That being said, it features plenty of raids, legendary Pokémon and timed research to keep you occupied. So if you want to make the most of it, there's no time to waste.
Let's take a look at what's on offer!
When is Pokémon Go Road to Unova event?
The Pokémon Go Road to Unova event began on the 24th February 2025.
Even if you've missed the start, there's still time to get involved. It runs until 1st March 2025.
Don't dawdle, though. February only has 28 days this year!
What’s included in Pokémon Go Road to Unova event?
As always, there's a lot to keep up with in an event like this. With three sets of timed research and rewards (one free, two paid), and certain Pokémon more likely to appear, and others more likely to hatch from eggs.
Bear in mind that these tasks will leave on the morning on 1st March, so be quick!
Also bear in mind that there are other new aspects coinciding with the Road to Unova events, such as Go Tour Pass, that we're not going to cover here.
Let's get started!
Timed Research and rewards
Free Rewards
- Win a raid - Terrakion encounter
- Win 2 raids - Cobalion encounter
- Win 3 raids - Virizion encounter
- Win 4 raids - Tornadus encounter (Therian forme)
- Win 5 raids -Thundurus encounter (Therian forme)
- Win 6 raids - Landorus encounter (Therian forme)
- Win 7 raids - Genesect encounter
- Win 8 raids - Genesect encounter (Burn)
- Win 9 raids - Genesect encounter (Douse)
- Win 10 raids - Genesect encounter (Shock)
- Win 11 raids - Genesect encounter (Chill)
Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy, 10 Kyurem Candy.
Paid Rewards
- Win a raid - 5 Terrakion Candy XL
- Win 2 raids - 5 Cobalion Candy XL
- Win 3 raids - 5 Virizion Candy XL
- Win 4 raids - 5 Tornadus [Therian forme] Candy XL
- Win 5 raids - 5 Thundurus [Therian forme] Candy XL
- Win 6 raids - 5 Landorus [Therian forme] Candy XL
- Win 7 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL
- Win 8 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL
- Win 9 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL
- Win 10 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL
- Win 11 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL
Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy, Black and White Joggers avatar item.
Hatch Timed Research
Bear in mind this is a paid research task, so take a look at the rewards and see if you think they're worth it:
- Hatch 1 egg - Maractus encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs - Bouffalant encounter
- Hatch 3 eggs - Sigilyph encounter
- Hatch 4 eggs - Maractus encounter
- Hatch 5 eggs - Bouffalant encounter
- Hatch 6 eggs - Sigilyph encounter
Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, Black and White Hoodie avatar item.
Pokémon more likely to appear/hatch
During the event certain Pokémon are more likely to spawn in the field, or hatch from 2 km eggs you'll get.
The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently:
- Snivy
- Servine
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Oshawott
- Dewott
The following Pokémon will hatch more frequently:
- Roggenrola
- Timburr
- Karrablast
- Shelmet
- Larvesta
