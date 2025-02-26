That being said, it features plenty of raids, legendary Pokémon and timed research to keep you occupied. So if you want to make the most of it, there's no time to waste.

Let's take a look at what's on offer!

When is Pokémon Go Road to Unova event?

The Pokémon Go Road to Unova event began on the 24th February 2025.

Even if you've missed the start, there's still time to get involved. It runs until 1st March 2025.

Don't dawdle, though. February only has 28 days this year!

What’s included in Pokémon Go Road to Unova event?

As always, there's a lot to keep up with in an event like this. With three sets of timed research and rewards (one free, two paid), and certain Pokémon more likely to appear, and others more likely to hatch from eggs.

Bear in mind that these tasks will leave on the morning on 1st March, so be quick!

Also bear in mind that there are other new aspects coinciding with the Road to Unova events, such as Go Tour Pass, that we're not going to cover here.

Let's get started!

Timed Research and rewards

Free Rewards

Win a raid - Terrakion encounter

Win 2 raids - Cobalion encounter

Win 3 raids - Virizion encounter

Win 4 raids - Tornadus encounter (Therian forme)

Win 5 raids -Thundurus encounter (Therian forme)

Win 6 raids - Landorus encounter (Therian forme)

Win 7 raids - Genesect encounter

Win 8 raids - Genesect encounter (Burn)

Win 9 raids - Genesect encounter (Douse)

Win 10 raids - Genesect encounter (Shock)

Win 11 raids - Genesect encounter (Chill)

Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy, 10 Kyurem Candy.

Paid Rewards

Win a raid - 5 Terrakion Candy XL

Win 2 raids - 5 Cobalion Candy XL

Win 3 raids - 5 Virizion Candy XL

Win 4 raids - 5 Tornadus [Therian forme] Candy XL

Win 5 raids - 5 Thundurus [Therian forme] Candy XL

Win 6 raids - 5 Landorus [Therian forme] Candy XL

Win 7 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL

Win 8 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL

Win 9 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL

Win 10 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL

Win 11 raids - 5 Genesect Candy XL

Rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy, Black and White Joggers avatar item.

Hatch Timed Research

Bear in mind this is a paid research task, so take a look at the rewards and see if you think they're worth it:

Hatch 1 egg - Maractus encounter

Hatch 2 eggs - Bouffalant encounter

Hatch 3 eggs - Sigilyph encounter

Hatch 4 eggs - Maractus encounter

Hatch 5 eggs - Bouffalant encounter

Hatch 6 eggs - Sigilyph encounter

Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, Black and White Hoodie avatar item.

Pokémon more likely to appear/hatch

During the event certain Pokémon are more likely to spawn in the field, or hatch from 2 km eggs you'll get.

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently:

Snivy

Servine

Tepig

Pignite

Oshawott

Dewott

The following Pokémon will hatch more frequently:

Roggenrola

Timburr

Karrablast

Shelmet

Larvesta

