With so many to choose from, picking a class can be an overwhelming experience if you're a newcomer to the series.

Thankfully, we've got everything about the characteristics of each class, along with information on how Ascendancy works, right here.

So, find information on the available classes in Path of Exile 2 and how the Ascendancy classes integrate into the RPG.

How many classes are in PoE 2?

Path of Exile 2. Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile 2 contains a total of six classes during the early access window.

Grinding Gear Games has already confirmed six more classes are being added at a later date.

There's no option to change classes during the PoE 2 campaign, so it's important to choose one that suits your style perfectly.

Full list of PoE 2 classes

Without further ado, here's a complete list of classes available in Path of Exile 2, along with their respective abilities.

Monk

Centred around melee combat, the Monk features a wealth of utility for you to deal with multiple enemies with ease.

It's a tricky class to master, making each enemy fight more of a challenge. Having to get up close and personal does have its drawbacks, but the huge damage output could be worth the risk.

Ranger

For those looking for plenty of individual target damage and the ability to turn the battlefield in your favour, the Ranger class is worth considering.

With various elemental arrows capable of dealing with multiple targets at once, the bow contains several stats and buffs for even higher damage output. Consistent damage combined with quick reflexes, the Ranger is always a solid pick.

Sorceress

While most classes in PoE 2 focus on close-quarters combat, the Sorceress is one of the stronger picks at longer distances.

Armed with plenty of elemental magic and spells to clear out corridors with ease, it's very easy to deal with most threats as fast as possible.

Mercenary

Path of Exile 2. Grinding Gear Games

The Mercenary features similar characteristics to the Ranger class, but most of the skills that form part of the class involve the different ammunition types.

The magazine of the crossbow only has a set number of shots, meaning you'll have to reload at some point – leaving you vulnerable to any nearby enemies.

Warrior

The Warrior class is a staple of any RPG, containing a mixture of melee combat and a huge health pool.

With a mixture of explosive damage and buffs to affect the opposition, it's one of the more versatile classes available in PoE 2. The token-creation ability is particularly useful when looking to distract a large horde of opposition.

Witch

The Witch grants you the ability to summon waves of skeleton soldiers to help with fighting various enemies.

Despite the lack of skills to directly challenge enemies, the Witch gives you the perfect platform to debuff any enemy strengths while the skeleton army finishes them off.

All Ascendancy options in Path of Exile 2 explained

In the early access of Path of Exile 2, there are two Ascendancy classes available for each class, taking the total to 12.

Grinding Gear Games plans on having three Ascendancies for each class when the full game is launched.

Without further ado, here's a complete list of each Ascendancy for each class:

Monk

Invoker - Focused on elemental effects based on critical attacks and becoming an avatar, pick between freeze or lightning damage.

Acolyte of Chayula - Use the power of darkness as a resource by restoring mana while recharging a shield. It also increases damage.

Sorceress

Storm Weaver - Summon elemental storms to clear enemies quicker in addition to buffs to electrical spells.

Chronomancer - Stop time to prevent any enemies getting too close for comfort.

Ranger

Pathfinder - Ability to prepare different flask types you can throw at enemies. Flasks have a range of effects including electrical damage and bleeding.

Deadeye - Improves mobility, attack speed and a faster arrow fire rate.

Warrior

Warbringer - Summon an Ancient Spirit to attack nearby enemies. This Ascendancy also provides a wealth of useful buffs.

Titan - Trigger an aftershock following a slam attack dealing huge damage to nearby enemies.

Mercenary

Gemling Legionnaire - Use gems and additional skill slots to become stronger during battle.

Witchhunter - Use a ward that protects you from elemental hits. Ability to strike enemies with 30 per cent of their total life, providing a huge damage buff.

Witch

Blood Mage - Use life and mana to cast a range of powerful spells.

Infernalist - Summon a hellhound to attack nearby enemies and transform into a demon for damage buffs.

