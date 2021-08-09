Overcooked: Birthday Party update today adds new levels and more

Overcooked: All You Can Eat is hosting a big birthday bash today, with a major update to the game bringing new levels, new mechanics, a new chef and even the ability – at long last – to make a cup of tea in the game.

The publishers at Team17 and the developers at Ghost Town Games released the Birthday Party update into Overcooked: All You Can Eat today (9th August 2021), to mark the fifth anniversary of the original Overcooked’s launch.

Overcooked, the brilliantly tricky co-op cookery game, first started tearing families apart and turning couples against each other in 2016. A sequel, Overcooked 2, launched in 2018. Within the past year, both games and all their DLC chapters were combined into one handy package, remastered and re-released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X, under the title Overcooked: All You Can Eat.

But what is today’s Birthday Party update for Overcooked: All You Can Eat all about? Keep on reading to learn more.

What’s in the Overcooked Birthday Party update?

In the words of the publishers at Team17, “Five new birthday themed levels, the new Tabby Cat chef, a recipe to make a cup of tea, and in-game Switcheroo mechanic where living playing cards stalk the levels transporting players across the kitchen, are all on the menu and available to Overcooked: All You Can Eat players from today.”

You can take a look at one of the new levels in the screenshot below, which even includes The Onion King and Kevin (his trusty dog, of course) sitting down and enjoying some birthday cake.

Team17/Ghost Town Games

And as an added bonus, the entire game is temporarily free on PC – from 6pm BST on 9th August, until 6pm BST on 11th August, you’ll be able to play Overcooked: All You Can Eat on Steam without spending a penny.

And if you’re wondering what the new Tabby Cat chef looks like, take a look at the official artwork below. The birthday party hat is a nice touch, isn’t it?

Team 17/Ghost Town Games

What time does the Overcooked Birthday Party update go live?

The Birthday Party update for Overcooked: All You Can Eat was released at 3pm BST on Monday 9th August 2021, so you should be able to jump into the game and play the new content now – as long as you’ve downloaded the game and its latest update!

Team17 and Ghost Town Games have always done a great job of keeping the Overcooked franchise fresh with a steady string of DLC chapters and quality of life improvements, and we’re very much looking forward to jumping into the new content to celebrate the game’s fifth birthday! Let’s just try not to shout at our co-op partners too much.

Is there a trailer for the Overcooked Birthday Party update?

There is indeed a trailer for the Birthday Party update in Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and you can watch it below. Take a look to see the new chef, the new mechanics, the new levels and a steaming hot cup of tea to boot…

