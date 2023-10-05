Having been in early access since November 2021, the online action game is set to feature plenty of classic combo combat, along with lots of fan favourite heroes, such as Genos, Lightning Max, Atomic Samurai, Speed-O-Sound Sonic and Golden Ball.

While no official release date has been set, players can expect the game to arrive on PC and mobile devices.

Made by Perfect World and Crunchyroll Games, the story will pick up as a sinister wave of monster attacks has left Earth’s cities and the Hero Association under duress.

However, after three years of special training, Saitama has become so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch, making life a little boring. That is, until a new enemy appears that will push the superhero to the limit.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding where the game will be available, how much will it cost to play and how to gain access during the upcoming beta tests. So, to help make things a bit simpler, we've rounded up all the latest details in one place.

How to pre-register for One Punch Man: World

Anyone interested in pre-registering for One Punch Man: World can do so via the official website on PC as well as on the App Store and Google Play for mobile. This is currently available to residents of the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America and the Nordics.

Is One Punch Man: World free?

Yes and no. While One Punch Man: World is free to download, it does feature in-app purchases.

We're unclear as to how these will be utilised at this moment - however, there's a good chance they will be used to access different heroes if you don't want to play for many hours, similar to how most mobile games operate.

Is there a One Punch Man: World beta?

A closed beta test for One Punch Man: World is available to players in the US and Canada, with those interested needing to sign up via the official website. It will be limited to Windows PC and Android, with signs-up closing on 10th October 2023.

The closed beta test will then begin on 18th October at 3pm UK time. If selected, an email will be sent confirming entry shortly beforehand. Players can expect to try out some of the heroes, learn about the lore, try out the combat, explore the world and team up with others in multiplayer.

Latest One Punch Man World trailer

The official One Punch Man: pre-registration trailer was uploaded on 2nd October 2023, giving an idea of what to expect from the game. Check it out below:

